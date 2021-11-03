Christmas Cannonball Ready for Green Flag

Race-Themed Event to Benefit Local Charity

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Back in 1981 Burt Reynolds and a host of other comedians, actors and personalities brought the ‘Cannonball Run’ into the American vernacular. The movie depicted a bevy of drivers, most driving exotic vehicles, engaging in a timed race from New York to California. No Oscars were won, although the very thought of Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Playing a couple of priests driving a Ferrari should have at least earned a nomination.

Today, the spirit of the Cannonball is still alive and thriving in East Texas. The “Christmas Cannonball,” a charity event benefitting Kids in Care of Anderson County, is set to hit the asphalt November 12-14.

Event founder Bo Harding of Palestine is excited about this year’s event. “We started the event last year as a way to support Kids in Care and make sure those kids are able to have a good Christmas,” said Harding. “We started it last year and plan to do the runs twice a year, with the middle of the year run being a Hero Run to benefit families of first responders.”

Harding was quick to clarify what the event is; “It’s not a race. It’s just a drive with checkpoints, and there is a list of things to do for points. Like a scavenger hunt,” said Harding. “This year, the Christmas Cannonball is heading north to Grant, Oklahoma. We’ll stay a night at the Choctaw Casino, then head to the Arlington Resort and Spa in Hot Springs, Arkansas.”

A list of objectives from last year’s run included things such as “Picture of navigator taking your order at a drive-thru,” “Selfie with Bigfoot,” “Picture of you cleaning someone’s windshield at a gas station,” and “Picture of your car with a goat.” To say there may be some laughter and enjoyment going on would be an understatement. The list of objectives and checkpoints will be handed out at the beginning of the race. Each objective and checkpoint earns points and whoever earns the most points wins.

Trophies will be awarded for 1st 2nd 3rd place, best looking car, best costume and worst luck.

While the original Cannonball was full of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and all manners of fast cars, this event is for everyone. “Any car can be entered,” said Harding. “Last year we even had a minivan so we could bring some of the foster kids along for the event.”

Not to say that there won’t be a few really nice cars making the trek. Photos from last year’s event included several Corvettes, Camaros, Mustangs and even a few exotics. But the Family Truckster will fit in just fine.

The cost to participate in the Christmas Cannonball is $750, which covers hotels and dinner. Jocelyn Donuts in Palestine will serve as the starting line for the event which begins at 9am.

For more information, to sign up or to help sponsor the event, contact Bo Harding at (903) 922-8212.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com