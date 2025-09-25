St. Luke Baptist Hosts Family and Friends Sunday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Pastor Kendall R. White has been preaching since 1985, but his newest chapter of ministry is just beginning in Crockett. The longtime Houston pastor and his wife, Regina, moved to town in late August, and this weekend, St. Luke Baptist Church is opening its doors to introduce their new leader with a community celebration.

St. Luke will host its Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. at 315 S. 2nd St. in Crockett. Special guest Pastor Broderick Hill of Rising Star Baptist Church in Grapeland will bring the message. White describes the event as a chance for neighbors and newcomers alike to connect.

“This is a time for the whole community to come together — family, neighbors, friends — to worship God, to fellowship and to enjoy one another,” he said. “We believe church is not just about Sunday service but about building bonds and strength. Strengthening our faith, strengthening our community, and just strengthening family.”

For White, the move to Crockett has been refreshing. After years in Houston, he said he has already grown to appreciate the slower pace. “I like the small town,” he said. “I like the quietness, the relaxing atmosphere. And the friendliness of the people here — that connection is just awesome.”

White traces his call to ministry back to 1978, when the pull of church life became irresistible.

“I grew up in the church and I wanted to see the world,” he said. “But because I had those roots, because I had been trained and knew the Word, I just could not get away from the church. Going to church, being around Christians — different denominations, different genres — I just loved being around them.”

That calling has shaped the way he views ministry today. “It’s not just about being in the pulpit,” he said. “It’s about living in the community and helping people live a Christian lifestyle from one generation to the next.”

Since stepping into his role at St. Luke, White said he has been impressed by the spirit of his new congregation. “I think I’ve inherited a family church — a loving church, a church that loves God,” he said. “They want to see the young people, the youth and the generations grow and continue to have a Christian lifestyle for generations to come.”

He hopes to build on that foundation by creating opportunities for fellowship, outreach and growth. “We want people to know that St. Luke is not just a place to come on Sunday, but a place where your family is strengthened, where the community is strengthened, and where your walk with God is strengthened,” he said.

Asked about a favorite passage of scripture, White pointed to Mark 11:22, where Jesus says, “Have faith in God.” It is a verse that has guided him for decades. “No matter what we go through, no matter the ups and the downs, it’s a blessing to know that our Creator is still in control,” White said. “Mountains in our life might seem permanent, but if we believe, this too shall pass. Every day it’s about trusting God, no matter what we run into.”

While this weekend’s Family and Friends Day offers an early opportunity to welcome White and his wife, First Lady Regina White, the church is also planning a formal installation and ordination service at the end of October. White described that upcoming event as a “big, big gala” that will celebrate both his calling and the church’s new season of ministry with Sunday morning worship followed by an afternoon gathering.

For now, though, White said he is focused on building bonds in his new hometown and hopes to meet as many neighbors as possible this Sunday.

“Everyone is welcome,” he said. “We’d love for you to come and be a part of this special day.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]