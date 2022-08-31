Starbucks® to Open Crockett Location  

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – The speculation can be said to be over – even though most of Houston County has been talking about it for months. Ground has even been broken along Crockett Loop 304. So yes, Starbucks® is officially opening a location in Crockett.

Scott Deskines is a preferred developer for Starbucks® and has assisted the company in several openings in Texas and Louisiana.

“Starbucks® picked Crockett as a target market for them,” Deskines said. “So we went and pursued the deal and we are under way. Crockett falls within their population profile as a smaller market. That is where they are focusing a lot of their expansion.

It took about six months to finalize the deal with Starbucks® and to find and secure land for the location. The coffee shop will be located around the 1100 block of the East Crockett Loop 304.

Supply chain issues have slowed down the construction of the new location. Normally only a 90-day turnaround, Deskines said it may take a bit longer this time.

“Our construction contract is for 120 days, but we’ve found we have had a hard time getting some of the supplies in,” Deskines explained. “In particular HVAC units and electric switch gear. But I expect we will turn it over to them around the first of the year and expect them to begin operating in the first quarter of 2023.”

Readers of the Messenger’s Facebook page were asked to give their comments about the new location. Many insisted there were other businesses they would rather see come to town. However, most said local residents should celebrate any and every new business in our area – no matter if they are coffee drinkers or not.

In Deskines’ experience, the opening of a Starbucks® location can have long-term benefits for a community.

“The retail business is hurting,” Deskines explained. “When one domino falls – at least from my experience – several other retailers follow. With Starbucks® coming into a market like this, I think you will see other retailers will follow.”

