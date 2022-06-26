Palestine Police Arrest Three in Apartment Complex Shooting

Fourth Suspect Still At Large

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Three Palestine men are in custody while a fourth suspect is still at-large following a recent shooting at a Palestine apartment complex.

In a press release received from Palestine Police Department PIO/Community Liaison Michele Herbert, she stated, “Just after 2 pm on Monday, June 13, officers from the Palestine Police Department (PPD) responded to the Oak Hill Apartments at 131 Memory Lane in reference to a reported shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found that multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire.”

Faulk

Witnesses at the scene reported two vehicles, “… containing multiple male subjects, drove through the parking lot and began firing towards a potential victim and his vehicle. The victim was not struck but obtained minor abrasions during the incident. Investigators estimated that nearly two dozen rounds were fired.”

Working off of witness accounts, Detective Jason Waldon obtained arrest warrants for a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the following subjects: Cameron Brummett, 25; Jacques Faulk, 24; Cason Lewis, 18; and Devin Lomax, 25.

Lewis

The arrest warrants were issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis. The judge also issued search warrants for three residences in Palestine.

“On the morning of June 22, PPD Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT) along with members of the Criminal Investigations Division, executed search warrants at 501 East Neches, 707 East Neches and 1012 Bassett. During the execution of the warrants, Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody, and numerous articles of evidence relating to the shooting were seized. Brummett was taken into custody in Jefferson County. PPD is currently searching for Lomax,” Herbert reported in the press release.

Lomax

Following the apprehension of the three suspects, PPD Chief Mark Harcrow commented, “These individuals are violent and have shown they are willing to commit these crimes in broad daylight. We are tired of the violence, the community is tired of the violence, and we are going to keep putting these people in prison until it stops. Our Detectives started with nothing on this case and worked day and night to get these guys put away. They did an excellent job.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Devin Lomax can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903) 729-8477.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.