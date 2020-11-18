Commissioners Canvass Votes

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a relatively short meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17 highlighted by the canvassing of votes from the Nov. 3 General Election.

After County Judge Jim Lovell called the meeting to order at 10 am, he yielded the floor to Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum.

Lum reported the total voter turnout was “… 9,558 out of 13,487 at the time of the election. We are right at 70 percent. This is the largest turnout we have ever had in the history of Houston County.”

Following a brief discussion, a motion was made by made Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen, seconded by Precinct One Commissioner Gary Lovell and unanimously approved to accept the ballots as canvassed.

The next item on the agenda was the discussion and consideration of a contract extension with the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) for the home delivered meal program and a senior citizens center grant. The matter was unanimously approved.

The final agenda item was the discussion and consideration of declaring materials from two bridge replacements on CR 4025 in Precinct Three as salvage and authorize it for disposal. This item was also unanimously approved.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 10:15 am.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.