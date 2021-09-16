Massage Therapist Busted for Sexual Assault

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett area man is behind bars after being charged with two second-degree felonies and a misdemeanor following a month-long investigation by the Crockett Police Department.

Jonathan Paul Sensat, 48, was booked into custody on charges of sexual assault, indecency with a child and massage license violations after several victims made allegations against Sensat for engaging in sexual misconduct practices while operating a massage therapy studio.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page, “On Sept. 13, investigators with the Crockett Police Department, along with deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Jonathan Paul Sensat at his home in the Belott area. The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by Crockett Police Department into allegations of sexual misconduct. Some of the incidents occurred while Sensat was giving massages at a local massage parlor.”

The CPD post further stated multiple victims were interviewed and many reported incidents involving sexual misconduct at the business. The statements obtained from the victims were consistent, “… indicating sexual misconduct occurred multiple times during these massage sessions.”

The investigation also found more than one victim had reported they had been sexually abused by Sensat as a child.

It was determined that Sensat’s State of Texas Massage Therapy License had been expired for about a year. Sensat is also a Licensed Texas Peace Officer but is currently not employed by a Law Enforcement Agency.

Sensat was arrested and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony; indecency with a child, a second-degree felony; and massage therapy license/owner violation, a misdemeanor.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The total bond for Sensat was set at $102,500. He remains in custody at the Houston County Jail.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.