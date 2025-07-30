UM Army Shines Light in Homes…And Hearts

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – For the past week, a team of teenagers has been up early, sweating under the Texas sun, hauling lumber, scraping paint, and installing windows — all in the name of faith, service, and community.

They’re part of UM ARMY (United in Mission: Action Reach-Out Ministry by Youth), a national nonprofit affiliated with the United Methodist Church that empowers students to help renovate homes for people in need. Once again this summer, dozens of students and adult volunteers have descended on Crockett, repairing porches, painting exteriors, building ramps — and changing lives in the process.

“It’s the high school mission trip for United Methodist youth,” said organizer Jenny Capps. “But we have kids from all over. In our camp, five different churches are represented — we mix them together so they form bonds while they work.”

The teams, about 35 youth strong with another 35 adult and college-aged volunteers, have spread out across Crockett in nine work crews. Their impact has been deeply felt.

One crew arrived at the home of Johnnie Walker, located on Crockett’s west side, where boarded-up windows had kept the house dark and stifling.

“When they first called me, I didn’t really believe it,” Walker said. “But they actually came! It’s such a blessing to see these kids out here, in the heat, doing this work and helping out. Everyone has been so friendly and nice, and I really appreciate it.”

The group was able to find replacement windows to match the unique structure of Walker’s house — a task that at first seemed unlikely. Now, fresh paint shines on the siding, and sunlight pours into rooms that had long been dim.

“The new windows not only let in natural light,” Capps said, “but they give the house fresh air and cross breezes that make a big difference.”

And the impact extends beyond the hammer and nails. “They do more than fix things,” said co-organizer Abbey Weaver. “They sit with clients, talk to them, do devotions at lunch, and build relationships. That’s really what lasts.”

Walker agreed. Asked what she enjoyed more, the new paint or the new windows, she smiled and shook her head. “Everything.”

For many of the students, UM ARMY is a summer tradition. Marina Burchard, soon-to-be freshman from Oak Ridge High School in Spring, is already on her third mission trip.

“When we first got here, one whole side of the house was kind of rotting away,” Burchard said. “Now it’s all painted, the windows are in — and it just looks so different. It’s surprising. And it’s really nice to see how much the clients love it.”

Though just 14, Marina already prefers carpentry to painting. “I like using power tools,” she said with a grin. “I’ve learned how to use them better each year.”

With all that hard work and high temperatures, the teams need fuel, too, and the teens are fed by volunteers from Crockett’s United Methodist Church and other area congregations. Each morning begins with a warm breakfast and a packed lunch, and evenings bring community dinners, worship, and a chance to reflect.

This week, that includes a “client night,” where the youth and the homeowners they’ve helped will share a meal together. For some residents, Weaver said, these student teams may be the only visitors they’ve had in weeks — or longer.

“They bring hope,” Weaver said. “They bring conversation, connection, compassion. They remind people they aren’t forgotten.”

For Crockett, that reminder is loud and clear — in the sound of hammers, in the laughter on front porches, and in the sunshine drifting through windows — and hearts — maybe not opened in years.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]