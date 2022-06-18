Fireworks Prohibited Within City Limits of Palestine

Special to The Messenger



PALESTINE – With the Independence Day Holiday approaching, the Palestine Police Department would like to remind all residents that fireworks are prohibited within the City Limits.

The City of Palestine Ordinance Section 50-151 states, “It is unlawful for any person to possess, use, manufacture, sell offer for sale, give away, transport, or discharge fireworks in any description.”

“During holidays where fireworks are possible, we receive dozens of calls for fireworks, many of which are called in as shots fired. These calls tie up our emergency resources that are already busy with actual emergencies.” says Chief of Police Mark Harcrow.

Residents are encouraged to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The annual City of Palestine Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will take place at Steven Bennett Park on Saturday, July 2, starting at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to begin at 9:15 pm or as soon as it is dark.

Chief Harcrow reminds residents, “It is tempting to purchase fireworks that are considered ‘safe and sane’ such as fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels, and novelty fireworks, but they are all prohibited within the Palestine City Limits.”