Houston County‐Wide Large‐Item Trash Pickup Scheduled for July

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It’s that time of the year again! It’s time to get cleaning! During a Commissioners Court meeting held earlier this week, the commissioners decided July would be a good month for a county-wide cleanup to help spruce up your home and the community.

On Saturday, July 10, Precinct One and Precinct Two will host a joint large-item cleanup location at 690 San Antonio Road in Crockett from 8 am until 12 pm.

The next Saturday, July 17, the drop-off location for large items will be in Precinct Three. The location for trash drop-off will be at 936 FM 1280 in Lovelady between the hours of 8 am and 12 pm.

Precinct Four will host the last drop-off location on Saturday, July 24. The trash drop-off location will be located at 505 Welch in Kennard.

Residents may go to any of the locations.

According to the county, “You must place your items in the roll-off carts and only one trip per household will be allowed.”

Items that will not be accepted include:

Oil

Tires

Wet paint (you can make it dry by adding cat litter)

Any appliance containing Freon

No stock trailers or trailers over 12’ in length

Contractors

