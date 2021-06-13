Crockett’s William Holcomb V Named All-American

Awards Keep Rolling In

Special to The Messenger

HUNTSVILLE – A historic season for the men’s golf programs just keeps getting better. On Thursday, Golfweek named William Holcomb an All-American, the first in program history.

Holcomb, who was the fourth Bearkat to earn a PING All-Region selection, was named to the Golfweek Honorable Mention team.

“This is a major accomplishment for Will and Bearkat Golf,” said head coach Brandt Kieschnick. “He’s one of the best players in the country and this is a great honor to cap off a historic career at SHSU.”

The senior from Crocket helped lead the Bearkats to a 9th-place finish at the NCAA Championships last week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. In the first trip to the NCAA Championships in program history.

Individually, Holcomb finished in a tie for 8th, shooting 1-under for the Championship. He fired two rounds in the 60s at Grayhawk, including a 67 on day 1 of the Championship.

Holcomb was the Co-Southland Conference Golfer of the Year, sharing the honor with teammate Paul Chaplet. He finished third at the Southland Conference Championship this year, helping lead the Kats to their third straight Southland title.

He recorded seven top-10 finishes this season including 5 top-5s. He posted eight rounds this in the 60’s including a season low 66 at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette, La. His 70.73 scoring average this season is second in program history to Noah Steele’s 70.42 last season.

He shot par or better 18 times in 26 rounds this season and holds school record 73 career rounds of par or better.

He was in second place at Stillwater Regional before missing final round because of COVID contact tracing. The team ended up finishing fourth to advance to the NCAA Championship.

Holcomb finished his career with a 71.20 scoring average, the second lowest in program history.