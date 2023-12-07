Lions End Undefeated Season With Quarterfinals Loss

By Lawanna Monk

Special to The Messenger

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions ended their amazing season Dec. 1 at Athens High School with a loss to Mart Panthers, 57-20. The Messenger congratulates the Lions and all of the athletes, coaches, staff and parents on an amazing season. Here is a play-by-play rundown of that game.

Mart won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Mart’s opening kick was a high kick and Lion Travis Cook called for a fair catch at the Lion 34. Unable to gain a first down on their first possession, Skylar Pipkin punted with the ball going out of bounds at the Panther 20. The Panther’s first possession also ended with a punt. During the Panther drive, Lions making tackles were Tyler Gilchrist, Alan Baskin, Lane Wilston and Cortavies Whitaker. Kye Terry fielded the Panther punt at the Lion 11. QB Lance Pierce handed off to Jordan Blackmon gaining three and two respectively. Then, Pierce completed a pass to Terry moving the Lions out to the 23. Whitaker carried four downs advancing the Lions near mid-field. A Lion fumble was recovered by Mart at the Mart 48. The Panthers were run out of bounds by Pipkin at the Lion 16. Lion Wilson took the Panthers down for only a one-yard gain. Gilchrist stopped the Panthers for only a gain of two yards. A Panther pass put them on the seven. With 2:28 on the clock the Panthers went on the board with a field goal. Lovelady 0 – Mart 3.

Mart’s kick was fielded by Pipkin at the 20 and returned to the Lion 30. Dayvian Skinner gained a powerful four on first down. A pass to Pipkin added five. Pierce completed a great pass to Pipkin to the Mart 28. Skinner was set for a loss of one. Davis caught a Pierce pass and made it to the two yard line. Skinner powered in for the TD as time expired in the quarter. Brady McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 7 – Mart 3.

In the second quarter, McCullough’s kick was fielded at the 10 and returned to the Mart 27. The Lion defense stopped the Panthers for no gain on first down and a Mart penalty set them back 15 yards. Cook made the tackle at the Mart 23. With 11:09 on the clock, Mart completed a long pass for the TD. The kick was good. Lovelady 7 – Mart 10.

Mart’s kick was fielded by Pipkin and returned from the 12 to the Lion 35. Skinner gained a tough three against the Panther defense. Pierce’s pass found Pipkin putting the Lions near mid-field. Terry made a fabulous one-handed catch at the 20 and was in for the TD with 8:47 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 14 – Mart 10.

Mart fielded the Lion kick at the 25 and was hit hard by Cason Watson. The Lion defense went to work on the Panthers. Tackles being made by Terrell Easterling, Pipkin and Wilson. Mart’s punt was high and downed on the Lion 43. Skinner moved the Lions over into Panther territory and a Mart face mask penalty put the Lions on the mart 37. A Pierce pass completed to Terry only gained one yard. Blackmon gained a first down for the Lions to the 27. Blackmon gained another hard two. A pass interference penalty on Mart put the Lions on the 12 and a first down. Whitaker dashed up the middle to the three yard line. Blackmon pushed on for a gain of two and a first down. Skinner fought for a gain of one yard. Gilchrist was stopped inches from the goal. Pierce was stopped at the line. Blackmon punched it in for the TD with 0:23 on the clock. The kick failed. Lovelady 20 – Mart 10.

McCullough’s kick went into the end zone for a touch back. Mart, with short time, moved the ball down the field to the Lion 30 and attempted a field goal that was blocked by the Lions.

The second half went all Mart’s way, with them scoring seven unanswered touchdowns and the game ending with a score of Lions 20 – Mart 57.

I am so proud of our Lion players and coaches for the hard work they put in this season and am looking forward to see what they have for us next year.

I would like to congratulate the following Seniors on an outstanding season and wish them well in future endeavors; Clifton Davis #3, Dayvian Skinner #8, Skylar Pipkin #12, Travis Cook #14, Kevin McQuesten #20, Alvaro Gonzalez #50, Erik Castillo #54, Silas Strength #56, Ben Monk #60, Trey Smith #65, Terrelle Easterling #66, John Gibson #78.

Congratulations and thank you for a great season!