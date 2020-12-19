Murray Signs Letter of Intent with Lamar University

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – It was Early Signing Day across the nation on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Lovelady Lion Carter Murray took advantage of the early signing period to ink his name to a National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Lamar University.

A four-year starter for the Lions, Murray said he chose to become a Cardinal because “… the coaches seemed like family. They were really interested in me, more than any other school. I liked the facilities, the staff and everything about it.”

The 6’-3”, 290 lb. Murray was recruited to play along the offensive line which fits right in with Lamar’s average 2020 O-line recruit size of 6’-4” and 292 lbs.

Asked to describe the recruitment process, the soon-to-be Cardinal said he was contacted by the Lamar coaching staff and was told “… they would stay in touch with me, keep watching film and let me know what they were going to do after the season. Basically, I guess they liked what they saw and they made me an offer.”

Murray went on to say Kilgore College had offered him a scholarship the day before and he also had discussions with Sam Houston State as well as Rice, but those conversations never went very far.

As to what it took for this day to become a reality, Murray replied, “It took a lot of coaching from my coaches. It was a lot of hard work. Coach K (LISD AD Will Kirchhoff) has pushed me since he became my coach and he pretty much made me the player I am today. I not only want to thank him for that, but also all the coaches. I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me because they pushed me to get better and better.”

When asked what advice he give to any upcoming Lovelady player, Murray said, “Listen to your coaches. Keep working and don’t be stubborn. Buy into to what they are trying to say.”

Coach Kirchhoff was also present for the signing and said, “I was real fortunate that Carter was a freshman my first year in Lovelady. I have been able to watch him grow both physically and more important, mentally, as he has progressed through our program. One of the things that separates Carter is that he was never content with success. He was always successful, even when he was a freshman playing varsity football. Every year he just wanted to get better and would constantly ask what he could do to get better. He has honed in on those things and continued to work. There is always work to be done and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

With Carter’s older brother Hunter having signed to play baseball after he graduated from Lovelady, his dad, David Murray was asked about the family’s athleticism.

“We do have a history of athlete’s in our family. My wife Michelle played basketball and I played college football so both the boys were brought up on sports,” he said with a smile.

Concerning the recruitment process, the older Murray said the days of having a coach sit in your living room were nearly gone as technology and COVID-19 have changed the landscape.

“With the way Twitter and Facebook are involved, the coaches actually contact the player or student and don’t go through the parents. There at the very end, I did talk to the coaches a little but it was pretty much Carter talking to these coaches all over the United States,” he said.

After the Lovelady signing on Wednesday – down in Beaumont – Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan remarked during a press conference, “If you look at the linemen overall, the thing that stands out is a mentality. We’re getting a group that enjoys playing football and blocking for the quarterback and running backs.”

From all of us at The Messenger, congratulations on your signing, Carter, and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.