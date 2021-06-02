Areas of Wolf Creek Lake Closed to the Public

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine Parks and Recreation Department has announced that areas of Wolf Creek Lake have been closed to the public.

Due to the recent heavy rains, a large section of the waterfall and the dam at Wolf Creek Lake have collapsed making it very dangerous. Because of safety concerns, it was decided to close the area to the public.

Visitors to the area will find signs at the entrance to the dam indicating that it is dangerous, and no trespassing is allowed. The area has also been marked as dangerous with purple paint on poles. In Texas, purple paint means ‘No Trespassing’.

“At this time, access to the dam and the surrounding area is restricted to City of Palestine staff.” said Patsy Smith, City of Palestine, Parks and Recreation Director. Anyone caught ignoring the posted signs could face possible Criminal Trespass charges.