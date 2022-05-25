Salmon Lake Memorial Day Gospel Bluegrass Starts Thursday

Four Days of Faith, Fellowship and Music

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It’s that time of the year once again. As the weekend approaches, the city of Grapeland’s population will begin to swell as countless RV’s, fifth wheels and camping trailers roll into Grapeland for the kick off of the 25th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Gospel Bluegrass Festival.

The music part of the festival is set to begin on Thursday, May 26 at Salmon Lake Park with a host of new performers and returning regulars. The festivities actually start on Wednesday, May 25 with a pot luck dinner held at the Sunshine Inn at 5 pm.

The musicians take center stage, beginning at 1 pm on Thursday, kicking things off for a weekend chock full of music and merriment.

The Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Mike Powell and the sound will be under the direction of Fred Hintze.

The musicians and bands tentatively scheduled to perform at the event are: The Blake Brothers; Mike Tucker and Friends; The Right Direction; The Purple Hulls; The Herrins; Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers; Tin Top Road; Gent Mountain Grass Burs; Sonja Barber Band; The Isaacs; The Marksmen; and White House Harmony.

Admission to the Festival is $25 per day or $70 for the entire weekend. Children 15 and under are free if accompanied by an adult.

