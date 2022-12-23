Houston County Views

The First Christian Memorial hosted the community at their Christmas event Monday, Dec. 19 at the Little White Church located at 213 N. Market Street in Grapeland. After bad weather caused the cancellation of the Christmas in the Park event, the traditional Christmas carol event was expanded. The Lions Club cooked chili and cornbread beginning at 5:30 with Mr. Gates playing Santa for kids of all ages. There was a bluegrass jam session. At 7 p.m., everyone was invited to sing Christmas carols with Tammy Hassell Anderson coordinating the music and Frances Jordan on the piano. The Grapeland Chamber of Commerce donated a free gift to every child visiting Santa and Mr. Jeffrey Owens provided German-style cookies to anyone who came in a costume. Young children, adults and elderly alike enjoyed the food, music and fellowship and they celebrated the season together.