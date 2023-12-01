Grapeland ISD Reacts to Student Threat

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) responded to an alleged threat made by a student on social media over the Thanksgiving break. There were no further updates as of press time as GISD released the following statement Monday, Nov. 27:

“Grapeland ISD Administration was made aware of a threat against GISD and its students over the Thanksgiving Break. The threat was made by a student on social media and brought to GISD Administration through Grapeland Police Department (GPD). GISD Administration put entry procedures in place to open schools this morning after the break and with the help of GPD investigated the threat. Actions will be taken against the individual who made the threats. GISD took all proper precautionary measures and will continue to take any necessary actions to ensure the safety of our students and staff. GISD takes all threats of this nature very seriously. We will continue to be vigilant in maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff at Grapeland ISD.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]