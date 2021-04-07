Crockett City Council Approves CDBG Resolution

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett City Council met in a relatively short meeting on Monday, April 5 highlighted by the approval of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) resolution.

The assemblage was called to order just after 6pm by Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh and Councilman Butch Calvert were in attendance while Councilman Ernest Jackson joined the meeting via the internet. Council members Marquita Beasley and Darrell Jackson had previous commitments and were unable to attend.

Following the approval of the minutes from the March 15 meeting, Dr. Fisher brought forward an agenda item pertaining to the approval of a CDBG resolution.

City Administrator John Angerstein explained this was a resolution allowing the city to move forward with applying for the CDBG grant for a project on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“According to our engineers, a minimum of 2,500 and we are going to put in an added 500 linear feet in the grant for the roadway on MLK. The 2,500 feet will get us from the old Henry Gym which is across from Pine Tree Manor all the way down to the Early Childhood building. Another 500 feet will bring us up to the rear entrance of the high school. It leaves approximately 500 feet to the loop,” Angerstein said.

The city administrator said the grant funds are in the amount of $350,000 with a match of $52,500 from the city.

“If we are given this grant, this will be built into next year’s budget,” he added.

The resolution was unanimously approved.

In the only other matter considered by the city council, a lease agreement with the Crockett Merchants Youth Baseball for property located at 206 S. Fifth Street was approved by the council.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.