Abbott Says Texas Could Close Down Again

Expresses Disappointment in Lack of Mask Enforcement

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

TEXAS – During a television interview blitz on Friday, July 10, Governor Greg Abbott expressed concern over people not wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also indicated he was disappointed in local governmental entities for not enforcing Executive Order GA-29, which calls for a statewide mask mandate.

The governor said it was a tough decision to issue executive order requiring masks but cautioned, “It was our last, best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19 – the next step would have to be a lockdown.”

Speaking with CBS19 out of Tyler, Abbott said, “It’s disappointing, and again, I can understand the mindset being a kid who grew up in Longview myself, that this may not be the top priority. A murderer, or a rapist or a robber is far more serious to concentrate on.”

“However,” he continued, “I know this also, and that is if we do not all join together and unite in this one cause for a short period of time, of adopting a mask, what it will lead to is the necessity of having to close Texas back down. That should be the last thing that any government wants ⁠— the last thing that any business owner wants. Your business owners in Tyler ⁠— in Longview, they should be demanding that their government officials enforce this face mask order now to make sure they will be able to stay open. And the only way those businesses are going to stay open is to make sure people wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

