Busy Day for Palestine PD

Eight Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Last Monday was a busy day for the Palestine Police Department as they swept up eight people in two different locations on numerous drug-related offenses.

Cummings



The first set of arrests occurred shortly before noon on Monday, May 24 when PPD Officer Dennis Humber stopped a Buick passenger car in the 300 block of Dorrance for a traffic violation.

When the traffic stop was initiated, the vehicle was occupied by four passengers. As the vehicle rolled to a stop, however, one of the passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to PPD PIO/Community Liaison Michele Hebert, “Officers made contact with the remaining passengers and identified them as Jamie Cummings, 26, of Palestine, Jerius Fuller, 18, of Palestine and Andreas Hicks, 25, of Palestine. Cummings was the driver of the vehicle.”

Due to the suspicious nature of a passenger fleeing the vehicle at the time of the stop, a search of the Buick was initiated. Herbert reported that during the search, officers located 11 individual baggies of suspected cocaine with an approximate weight of 10 grams, five grams of suspected oxycodone, over an ounce of suspected marijuana and a digital scale. A loaded 9 mm handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Hicks



All three occupants were transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked for the following charges:

Jamie Cummings – No Seat Belt, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carry Weapon, Possession of Marijuana <2oz, Possession of a CS PG1, 4g<200g (Oxycodone), Manufacture/ Delivery of a CS, PG 1, 4g<200g (Cocaine) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Jerius Fuller – Possession of Marijuana <2oz, Possession of a CS PG1, 4g<200g (Oxycodone), Manufacture/ Delivery of a CS, PG 1, 4g<200g (Cocaine) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Andreas Hicks – Possession of Marijuana <2oz, Possession of a CS PG1, 4g<200g (Oxycodone), Manufacture/ Delivery of a CS, PG 1, 4g<200g, (Cocaine) and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Following the arrests, Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow stated, “It’s a win for our community every time we are able to get guns and drugs off our streets. Great work by the officers involved.”

Palestine’s Finest weren’t through for the day, however.

Clark

“Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 24,” Herbert reported, “Officer St. Cyr, Officer Grantham, and Officer Link of the Palestine Police Department responded to the La Quinta Inn at 3000 S. Loop 256, in reference to a reported criminal trespass.”

Hawthorne



Once the law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they were directed to room 207 where they made contact with five individuals identified as: Stetson Brown, 25, of Palestine; Stoney Gatewood, 56, of Palestine; James Barnett, 49, of Palestine; Audrey Clark, 41 of Palestine; and Brittany Hawthorne, 33, of Palestine.

Barnett



Over the course of questioning, it was learned Brown had an active criminal trespass warrant while Hawthorne was found to have an active felony warrant. Both men were immediately taken into custody.

According to Herbert, “During a search of the room, officers located over 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over three grams of suspected ecstasy (MDMA) and marijuana. Officers also located scales, baggies, and syringes, along with over $2,300 in cash.”

Brown



As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered Clark, Gatewood and Barnett had provided false names and dates of birth to the officers. Once their true identities were learned, it was revealed all three had outstanding warrants.

“Barnett, who was initially released from the scene, was located by Officer Grantham nearby on FM 322. As the officer attempted to stop Barnett, Barnett fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Barnett was taken into custody,” Herbert stated.

Gatewood



The five suspects were all placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail where they were booked in for the following:

Brown: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Criminal Trespass.

Hawthorne: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with an additional warrant-Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Clark: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Parole Violation warrant, Warrant for Theft of Property <$2500 w/ 2 previous convictions.

Gatewood: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Fail to Identify Giving Fictitious Info.

Barnett: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 4g to 200g, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Fail to Identify Giving Fictitious Info, Evading Arrest and Parole Violation warrant.

“These Officers did a great job in making these arrests,” Chief Harcrow said. “Because of their good work, a substantial amount of narcotics and several fugitives are off of our streets.”

