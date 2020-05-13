Area COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – With more businesses scheduled to open on May 18, the number of COVID-19 cases in Houston and Anderson Counties continues to grow.

The latest report received from Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey on May 12 indicated there were 29 total cases in Houston County.

Dickey also provided a breakdown as to where the cases in Houston County were located. He reported there were six confirmed cases in the city of Crockett, with three more in the Crockett area.

The city of Grapeland had 11 confirmed cases, with seven more in the Grapeland area. Dickey also reported there was one confirmed case in the Pennington area and one case in the Weldon area.

Moving to Anderson County, Michele Herbert, Palestine Police Department Community Liaison reported, “On Monday, May 11, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston received notification of two more confirmed cases for a total of fifty positive cases in Anderson County. There are currently nine reported recovered cases, so we currently have 41 active cases in Anderson County.”

On May 11, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported of the 50 cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, 41 were in the city of Palestine while three confirmed cases were in Elkhart. Both Montalba and Tennessee Colony have two confirmed cases while Frankston and Neches have both reported one case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within two to fourteen days after exposure to COVID-19 now to include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or ability to arouse, or blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

