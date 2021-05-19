COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to be Held in Grapeland

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS) has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Grapeland on Wednesday, May 26, from 10 am until 5 pm.

The clinic will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Grapeland located at 715 N. US Highway 287. It is a walk-in clinic and no appointment is needed.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 12. There will be three types of vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine is for the first dose only and requires two doses. If a person receives their first dose on May 26, the second dose should be given three weeks later.

Also available at the clinic will be the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. There is also a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

TxDSHS recommends all eligible people who have not already been vaccinated to do so in order to keep you and your family safe. The vaccine will also help prevent more illness and death and it will help the community recover a sense of normalcy.

The vaccine gives you up to 95 percent protection from COVID-19, one to two weeks after the second dose. Mild side effects of the vaccine are normal signs the body is building protection and will usually go away after a few days. The chance of a severe reaction is less than 0.5 percent. There’s no evidence that vaccines cause long-term health problems.

As of Monday, May 18, there have been 2,498,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas and 49,900 deaths related to the virus.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the TxDSHS website at www.dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.