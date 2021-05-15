Lady Lions Drop Series Opener, 3-2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

RUSK – The Lovelady Lady Lions quest for the Class 2A State Championship in softball hit a speed bump on Thursday night as they fell to the Joaquin Lady Rams by a final score of 3-2, in the first game of a best-of-three series.

Lovelady came into the game having scored 10, 16, 11 and 16 runs in their Bi-District and Area Round wins. The competition gets tougher the deeper a team goes in the postseason and Joaquin proved that as they managed to hold the Lady Lions in check at the plate.

Chloee Mason was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Rams and she mowed down the Lovelady lineup in the first inning. Scout Lovell and Jacy Stubblefield both struck out swinging while Haven Prager was fooled on a nasty pitch for strike three.

Mimi Sandoval got the start for the Lady Lions and the All-State pitcher was equally as effective as Mason. Following a lead-off walk to Ebbie McCann, Sandoval fanned Jayden Bass, caught Kennedy Stanley looking at strike three and then blew a fast ball by her counterpart to end the first inning.

Lovelady threatened in the second as Linda Martinez led off with a double to left. Sandoval drew a walk off of Mason and Macie LaRue came in for her as a courtesy runner. A wild pitch with Morgan Womack at the plate sent Martinez to third and La Rue to second.

It seemed as if the Lady Lions were poised to strike, but Mason managed to work her way out of the jam. Womack was thrown out at first on a bunt attempt, but Erin Sample drew a walk to load the bases with only one out.

After the walk, Mason re-grouped to strike out Rylee Biedrzycki, as well as Makenna Pierce, to end the Lovelady threat.

Sandoval had another easy inning as she K’d Chrislyn Pena on four pitches to lead off the bottom of the second. She gave up a walk to Madison Baker, however, Baker was thrown out at second attempting to steal. Kallie Brooks reached first on an illegal pitch, but Sandoval followed up with a strike out of Juli King to end the frame.

Mason had a little easier go of it in the third. Lovell led off the inning but fanned on four pitches. Stubblefield was up next and ripped a shot to third that was booted, allowing her to take second. That was as far as she would get, unfortunately, as Prager and Martinez both struck out to end the Lovelady half of the inning.

In the bottom half of the third, the Lady Rams cobbled together a run to take a 1-0 lead. Sandoval struck out Addi Harvey to start the bottom of the frame but McCann followed with a double. A wild pitch and a passed ball brought her across the plate and gave the Lady Rams the early lead. After Sandoval struck out Bass for a second time, she walked Stanley. Mason was up next and Sandoval got her to pop up to first to end the inning.

A quiet fourth inning gave way to the fifth where the Lady Lions evened the score. Biedrzycki lined out to third to lead things off but Mason helped out Lovelady when she hit Pierce on a full count. Pierce promptly stole second and when Lovell lined a shot into left, Pierce motored around the bases to cross the dish and tie the game. Lovell took second on the throw and the Lady Lions were in business.

With the top of the lineup coming to bat and the speedy Lovell at second, it seemed as if Lovelady might string together a big inning. Unfortunately, that was not the case as Stubblefield lined out to center. Lovell had strayed too far off the bag and was thrown out at second for an inning-ending double play.

Sandoval pitched a scoreless bottom of the fifth and when the Lady Lions came in from the field, they took their first lead of the game.

Prager drew a walk from Mason and moved to third when Martinez hit her second double of the game. Sandoval was up next and hit a fly ball that was misplayed for an error. The miscue gave Prager the time she needed to scamper home and give Lovelady a 2-1 lead.

That was all the Lady Lions could muster, however, as Mason retired the next three hitters she faced to end Lovelady’s half of the sixth.

Now trailing 2-1, the Lady Rams went down in order in the bottom of the inning. Pena fouled out, Baker fanned and Brooks grounded into a 4-3 force at first to end the sixth and send the game into the final inning of play.

Pierce led off the seventh with a double but was stranded there. Lovell flew out to center, while Stubblefield was called out for interference and Prager fanned to end the Lady Lions’ at-bat.

Just when it seemed Lovelady might pull out the win, things went south. King drew a walk off of Sandoval and moved to second when Harvey singled to center. A wild pitch moved the runners up and when McCann slapped a double to center, both King and Harvey came around to score and hand Joaquin the 3-2 win.

The Lady Lions and Lady Rams were back at it in Game Two on Friday, but as of press time, a final score was unavailable.

