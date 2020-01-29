Sandiettes Rip Lady Indians, 66-21

Grapeland Moves to 8-0 in District 20-2A

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes have dominated their District 20-2A foes so far in the 2019-2020 basketball season winning their first seven games in league play by an average of 40 points.

On Friday night of last week, the Sandiettes continued their winning ways as they used a 30-point first quarter as a springboard to a 66-21 victory over the Groveton Lady Indians.

Following the opening tip, Grapeland took control of the game as they held Lady Indians to a pair of free throws from Lena Taylor.

The offensive struggles of Groveton were caused by the Sandiettes defense which led directly to the offensive explosion from Grapeland.

Teira Jones powered in 12 points while Kenya Woods dropped in nine. JaMiyah Bowie knocked down five as both KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne added two apiece to help the Sandiettes take a 30-2 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for the Lady Indians. Breanna McQueen dropped in two while Taylor converted one of two from the charity stripe to close out Groveton’s first half scoring.

Sensing the game was about to get out of hand, Grapeland Coach Robert Payne reigned in the Sandiettes in the second period.

Jones added five to her total while Tori Woodford broke into the scoring column with a three-pointer. A trio of Sandiettes – Payne, Tatiyana Bowie and Aeriannia Granderson – all had two as the Sandiettes took a 44-5 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, Groveton’s offense had a little more success. Ashley Rumley had four while both McQueen and Laken Arnold Smith had two apiece. Another free throw from Taylor closed out the third quarter scoring for the Lady Indians.

Sandiettes Defense

Grapeland continued to slow the game down as they took a minimal amount of shots. Both Granderson and Harris connected from behind the arc while Jones added two more to her total. Woodford made one of two from the line to push the Sandiettes’ lead to 53-14 by the end of the third quarter.

With a 39-point lead, Grapeland continued to operate at a slower tempo than normal, giving many of the reserve players significant playing time. Granderson netted six points while Harris knocked down a three. J. Bowie and Woodford both chipped in a basket to close out the game as the Sandiettes downed the Lady Indians by a final score of 66-21 and moved to 8-0 in District 20-2A.

On the game, Breanna McQueen and Lena Taylor both had six points. Laken Arnold-Smith and Ashley Rumley had four apiece while Chasity Blair converted one of two from the line to close out the Groveton scoring.

The Sandiettes were led by Teira Jones with a game-high 19 points. Aeriannia Granderson scored in double-figures with 11, Kenya Woods netted nine, KeKe Harris had eight and JaMiyah Bowie added seven. Tori Woodford had six, Jessie Payne scored four and Tatiyana Bowie chipped in two points to account for the Grapeland point production.

Grapeland was back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 28 as they hosted the Latexo Lady Tigers. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com