Henry Lee Shaw, age 80, of Houston, Texas passed away after a short illness on March. 26, 2020. Henry was born and raised in Grapeland , Texas. He was preceded in dead by his father, Ed Shaw, Sr. and his mother, Kelena Sharp Shaw. He is survived by his wife Kathy. He is also survived by his children, Gary ( Stephanie), Randy (Stacy), Mark (Mary), and Kelly (Kate) and 12 Grandchildren and 3 great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ed Jr.,(Velletta), and sister, Judy Goar and (J.C.) and many nieces and nephews. Henry will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held as soon as the national health crisis is over.

