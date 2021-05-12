ESSER Grant Discussed by Latexo ISD Board

Construction Update Provided

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – During the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Latexo ISD Board of Trustees, LISD Superintendent Michael Woodard provided the trustees with a bit of good news when it comes to the district’s finances.

“You may have heard of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III Grant. It’s money coming to the states. As far as our district, we have a little over $1 million coming our way. We will have to sit down with our admin. team and figure out how we will spend it. There are certain things we have to do. It is a two-year grant which can be used for COVID-19 relief. It can be used for cleaning supplies, computer technology and intervention for students,” the superintendent said.

He went on to say the district would have to put together a usage plan and submit a grant application to be considered for the grant. There is no matching requirement.

Hudson Henderson

Prior to the grant discussion, elementary student Savannah Hickman was recognized by Elementary Principal Rachel Gallaway.

Gallaway said, “This is Savannah Hickman and we wanted to spotlight her reading today. She is in Kindergarten and we are so proud of her reading. She is going to read “The Watermelon Seed” and I’ve provided each of you with a copy if you would like to follow along.”

Next, Savannah read the Greg Pizzoli book to the trustees and told the tale of how a crocodile loved eating watermelons but was afraid of swallowing a seed because as Savannah said, he was afraid of a watermelon plant taking root in his stomach.

AS the meeting continued, Hudson Henderson, an architect with Goodwin, Lasiter, Strong addressed the board concerning the progress on the proposed construction projects set to start in the district.

“We came in at 22,500 square feet. After going over the plan and trying to narrow some things down, squeeze out some of the excess space, we did get it down under that number. A second revision was 21,712 square feet,” Henderson said.

He added with the board’s blessing, “… we will move straight into the production of the construction drawings so we can get it out to bid, as soon as possible.”

In other matters brought before the board:

Consent agenda items were approved.

Board officers were elected and the results showed Kelly Nicol will return as Board President; Bobbie Jo Frizzell will return as Board Vice-President and Jeffrey Catoe will return as Secretary.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.