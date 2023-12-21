Gary Lovell Seeking Reelection as Houston County Commissioner

By Gary Lovell

HOUSTON COUNTY – I would like to take this opportunity to formally announce my re-election for the Office of County Commissioner, Precinct One, in the upcoming Republican Primary Election. My desire is to continue serving the Citizens of Houston County in Precinct One as Commissioner.

I have been a member of the Liberty Hill community in Precinct One for my entire life. I attended Grapeland schools, as well as Trinity Valley Community College and Sam Houston State University. I am the proud father of five children, all of which were also raised in the Liberty Hill community.

Over the last seven years, I have strived to prove my dedication to improving our roads, infrastructure and ensuring the safety of al residents. Throughout my time as commissioner, we have received numerous grants for roads and equipment totaling over $2.6 million, at no cost to taxpayers – all of which is continuously pouring into various projects throughout the community.

My priorities have not wavered:

Represent this community with honesty, integrity, and hard work. Actively pursue money and other resources offered by state and federal agencies to ensure the best outcome at the lowest cost to residents. Work alongside Commissioners Court to continue the improvement of Houston County.

I ask for your support in this upcoming Primary Election, and I would appreciate your vote.

Thank you, Gary Lovell.