Sunday Sitdown

Charlana Kelly

Minister/Radio Host

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

When did you first feel the calling to become a preacher?

“I was in my ’20’s and my company sent me to one of those ‘success seminars.’ I was already feeling my heart being tugged in different directions. The catalyst for that was actually the Michael Jackson song, ‘Man in the Mirror.’ I heard that song and thought I was not doing anything to better the lives of other people. I just thought there was something more for me and that took me on a trajectory that would end up with me in the church and in ministry. As I left the conference I had a two-hour drive home and I bought a little cassette tape talking about the apostle Paul. ‘The secret to success is a relationship with Jesus. M determined purpose is that I may know Him, that I may become progressively intimately acquainted with Him.’ It hit me so hard in my heart – I wrote it down and put it on the wall in my office – and I began in the non-profit sector which then took me into ministry.”

What is the most difficult part of being a preacher?

“I love what I do and I don’t find it difficult. The most challenging thing can be the time investment. It’s not a nine to five job. It’s a 24/7 job. And it’s not even a job; it’s a calling. You really have to make the commitment to invest your time into people. When the ministry requires more time, you must make adjustments in the rest of your life. It is challenging from time to time but I find it very rewarding and I love what I do.”

What do you like most about being a preacher?

“For me, it’s seeing people grow, seeing the light bulb come on and seeing the transformation. I walk with them as they learn about this beautiful relationship with Jesus Christ. Not a perfect life but a life that is fulfilled as we watch Him. Let’s say we need a job. And we go to God and ask Him to open a door and provide an opportunity. Then we get to see how God moves in our life and directs us. Then it becomes a relationship that we have. Helping people to trust God, to see how God moves in our life and to walk with Him and see the victories, the answered prayers, the promotions and celebrations – the best part is seeing the light come on that God is real, He does answer and we can trust Him with every part of our life.”

What do you think God wants from each of us?

“Relationship. It is more important to Him that we become a family than anything else. Sometimes the church impacts the government or the community by helping or shaping policy but more than anything, God wants friendship and family. That’s what He created in the Garden of Eden. As a minister, if we get too focused on the administrative part or shaping things in our community – I think we might miss the boat. Primarily, at the very root of it, he’s looking for relationship and friends. I make that primary in what I do.”

