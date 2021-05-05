Softball and Baseball Playoff Schedules Updated

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
EAST TEXAS – Make sure your GPS is working and you have gas in the tank, because the UIL Softball and Baseball Playoffs kick it into high gear this week.
Last week saw the Grapeland Sandiettes, Latexo Lady Tigers and Lovelady Lady Lions all win Bi-District in dominant fashion to advance to the Area Round of the postseason. This week, the boys get started and there will be some driving to do if you want to keep up with your favorite team.
Below is the current (as of May 4) schedule of games – but be careful – weather and scheduling conflicts may force changes to the times and venues.
Girls’ Softball
Grapeland Sandiettes vs. Thorndale Lady Dogs
ALL Games at Madisonville High School
G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 7:00 pm; G2 – Saturday, May 8 @ 1:00 pm; G3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)
Kennard Lady Tigers vs. Chester Lady Jackets
ALL Games at Corrigan-Camden High School
G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 5:00 pm; G2: 30 minutes after G2; G3: Saturday, May 8 @ 5 pm.
Latexo Lady Tigers vs. Granger Lady Lions
ALL Games at Caldwell High School
G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 7:00 pm; G2 – Saturday, May 8 @ 1:00 pm; G3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)
Lovelady Lady Lions vs. Woden Lady Eagles
ALL Games at Pollok Central High School
G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 7:00 pm; G2 – Saturday, May 8 @ 11:00 am; G3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)
Boys’ Baseball
Elkhart Elks vs. Cameron Yoe Yoemen
Game 1: Friday May 7, 7 pm @ Elkhart
Game 2: Saturday May 8, 1 pm @ Cameron
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)
Kennard Tigers vs. Chester Yellow Jackets
ALL Games at Hudson High School
May 13 and 14 – Times have not yet been determined.
Lovelady Lions vs. Cushing BearKats
Game 1: Thursday May 6 at 7pm at Cushing
Game 2: Friday May 7 at 5pm at Lovelady
Game 3: Follows 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
