Softball and Baseball Playoff Schedules Updated

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Make sure your GPS is working and you have gas in the tank, because the UIL Softball and Baseball Playoffs kick it into high gear this week.

Last week saw the Grapeland Sandiettes, Latexo Lady Tigers and Lovelady Lady Lions all win Bi-District in dominant fashion to advance to the Area Round of the postseason. This week, the boys get started and there will be some driving to do if you want to keep up with your favorite team.

Below is the current (as of May 4) schedule of games – but be careful – weather and scheduling conflicts may force changes to the times and venues.

Girls’ Softball

Grapeland Sandiettes vs. Thorndale Lady Dogs

ALL Games at Madisonville High School

G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 7:00 pm; G2 – Saturday, May 8 @ 1:00 pm; G3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)

Kennard Lady Tigers vs. Chester Lady Jackets

ALL Games at Corrigan-Camden High School

G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 5:00 pm; G2: 30 minutes after G2; G3: Saturday, May 8 @ 5 pm.

Latexo Lady Tigers vs. Granger Lady Lions

ALL Games at Caldwell High School

G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 7:00 pm; G2 – Saturday, May 8 @ 1:00 pm; G3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)

Lovelady Lady Lions vs. Woden Lady Eagles

ALL Games at Pollok Central High School

G1 – Friday, May 7 @ 7:00 pm; G2 – Saturday, May 8 @ 11:00 am; G3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)

Boys’ Baseball

Elkhart Elks vs. Cameron Yoe Yoemen

Game 1: Friday May 7, 7 pm @ Elkhart

Game 2: Saturday May 8, 1 pm @ Cameron

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Kennard Tigers vs. Chester Yellow Jackets

ALL Games at Hudson High School

May 13 and 14 – Times have not yet been determined.

Lovelady Lions vs. Cushing BearKats

Game 1: Thursday May 6 at 7pm at Cushing

Game 2: Friday May 7 at 5pm at Lovelady

Game 3: Follows 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.