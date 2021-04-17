Area 19/20-3A Track and Field Results

Top Four Finishers Advance to Regionals

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Area athletes took the next step on their journey to the UIL Class 3A State Track and Field Meet in Austin during the Area Track and Field Meet held at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett on Wednesday, April 14.

Both varsity boys and varsity girls gathered on the track for a chance to be crowned area champions. The 15 schools which made up the 19/20 3A area competition were: Caldwell; Cameron Yoe; Florence; Lexington; Little River Academy; Rockdale; and Rogers – all from District 19-3A.

The District 20-3A teams were: Buffalo; Crockett; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood.

The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Class 3A Region III Track and Field Meet held on April 23 and 24 at Midway High School in Waco. Only events featuring Houston or Anderson County schools are shown.

At the varsity boys’ team level: 1st Franklin 127; 2nd Cameron 91; 3rd Rogers 73; 4th Crockett 65; 5th Rockdale 43; 6th Academy 38; 7th Fairfield 37; 8th Caldwell 36; 9th Elkhart 28; 10th Lexington 24; 11th Groesbeck 15; 12th Westwood 14; 13th Florence 11; 14th Teague 9; 14th Buffalo 9

The top 10 athletes in the division were: 1st Chris Preddie Academy 26; 2nd Smith, Tyler Fairfield 24; 3rd Hemphill, Pharrell Cameron 20; 3rd Malcom Murphy Franklin 20; 3rd Sebek, K Rogers 20; 6th Jesus Bocanegra Rockdale 18; 6th Nate Philipello Franklin 18; 6th Sebek, T Rogers 18; 9th Jaxson Zimmerman Franklin 17; 9th Lopez, Tracer Cameron 17; 9th Randy Jones Crockett 17

The final results are shown in the following format: Place; Athlete; School; Heat/Lane; Heat Place; Time; and Points.

In the varsity boys’ 100m dash: 1st Randy Jones Crockett 11.28; 2nd Michael Booker Franklin 11.42; 3rd Hemphill, Pharrell Cameron 11.55; 4th Brayden Bartlett Academy H 1/L 2 4 11.68 4; 5th Bobby Washington Franklin H 1/L 6 5 11.69; 6th Woljevach, Brenden Florence H 1/L 1 6 11.85 1.

In the varsity boys’ 200m dash: 1st Smith, Tyler Fairfield H 1/L 4 1 22.72 10; 2nd Bynaum, Phaibian Cameron H 1/L 3 2 23.08 8; 3rd Keyshun Easterling Crockett H 1/L 2 3 23.09 6; 4th Jaxson Zimmerman Franklin H 1/L 6 4 23.27 4; 5th Hemphill, Pharrell Cameron H 1/L 5 5 23.29 2; 6th Parker Boyett Franklin H 1/L 8 6 23.59 1.

In the varsity boys’ 400m run: 1st Smith, Tyler Fairfield H 1/L 5 1 50.31 10; 2nd Jaxson Zimmerman Franklin H 1/L 7 2 51.41 8; 3rd Isaac Fuentes Rockdale H 1/L 4 3 51.98 6.4th Dontavien Johnson Caldwell H 1/L 2 4 52.09 4; 5th Samson Oparinde Westwood H 1/L 1 5 52.33 2; 6th Lashbrook, J Rogers H 1/L 6 6 52.35 1.

In the varsity boys’ 800m run: 1st Prado, S Rogers H 1/L 3 1 2:07.51 10; 2nd Sebek, K Rogers H 1/L 4 2 2:07.56 8; 3rd Scout Brazeal Academy H 1/L 5 3 2:07.57 6; 4th Albert Silva Rockdale H 1/L 6 4 2:08.25 4; 5th Jonathan Trejo Westwood H 1/L 7 5 2:10.00 2; 6th Espinoza, Landon Fairfield H 1/L 2 6 2:10.56 1.

In the varsity boys’ 1600m run: 1st Jesus Bocanegra Rockdale H 1/L 6 1 4:47.47 10; 2nd Nate Philipello Franklin H 1/L 4 2 4:49.81 8; 3rd Sebek, K Rogers H 1/L 3 3 4:50.79 6; 4th Jensen Pils Franklin H 1/L 8 4 4:50.94 4; 5th Isaac Fuentes Rockdale H 1/L 5 5 4:51.25 2; 6th Omar Garcia Crockett H 1/L 2 6 4:51.80 1.

In the varsity boys’ 3200m run: 1st Nate Philipello Franklin H 1/L 5 1 10:22.18 10; 2nd Jesus Bocanegra Rockdale H 1/L 4 2 10:27.37 8; 3rd Sebek, K Rogers H 1/L 3 3 10:51.31 6; 4th Cristo Hernandez Rockdale H 1/L 2 4 10:57.56 4; 5th Jensen Pils Franklin H 1/L 1 5 11:00.60 2; 6th Kyle Hart Elkhart H 1/L 8 6 11:36.81 1.

In the varsity boys’ 110m hurdles: 1st Joshua Davis Elkhart H 1/L 5 1 15.60 10; 2nd Daylon Washington Lexington H 1/L 4 2 15.70 8; 3rd Jeffrey Rutherford Caldwell H 1/L 3 3 16.03 6; 4th Wayland Allison Teague H 1/L 6 4 16.05 4; 5th Wright, Brent Cameron H 1/L 2 5 16.81 2; 6th Nick Hrncir Franklin H 1/L 8 6 17.22 1.

In the varsity boys’ 300m hurdles: 1st Lopez, Tracer Cameron H 1/L 4 1 40.55 10; 2nd Braziel, Iverson Cameron H 1/L 5 2 42.09 8; 3rd Conner Duncan Elkhart H 1/L 8 3 42.42 6; 4th Nick Hrncir Franklin H 1/L 1 4 42.51 4; 5th Keith Wolridge Lexington H 1/L 6 5 42.70 2; 6th Joshua Davis Elkhart H 1/L 2 6 43.37 1

In the varsity boys’ Shot Put: 1st Sebek, T Rogers Flight 1 46’-8 1/4″ 10; 2nd Noah Cheatham Westwood Flight 1 45’-9 1/2″ 8; 3rd Kallen Rogers Groesbeck Flight 1 43’-1″ 6; 4th Asa Henson Buffalo Flight 1 43’-0″ 4; 5th Arney, Colby Cameron Flight 1 42’-2″ 2; 6th Sabastian Carter Teague Flight 1 41’-3″ 1.

In the varsity boys’ Discus: 1st McCarley, Caden Florence Flight 1 146’-8 1/2″ 10; 2nd Sebek, T Rogers Flight 1 134’-8″; 8 3rd Gallman, Izayah Cameron Flight 1 122’-11″ 6; 4th Davis, M Rogers Flight 1 116’-10 1/2″ 4; 5th Blake Jones Crockett Flight 1 114’-4 1/2″ 2; 6th Kallen Rogers Groesbeck Flight 1 112’-1″ 1.

In the varsity boys’ High Jump: 1st* Delvin Walker Crockett Flight 1 6’-2″ 10; 2nd* Chris Preddie Academy Flight 1 6’-2″ 8; 3rd* Hemphill, Pharrell Cameron Flight 1 6’-0″ 6; 4th* Devyn Hidrogo Franklin Flight 1 6’-0″ 4; 5th* Malcom Murphy Franklin Flight 1 5’-10″ 2; 6th* Wyatt Windham Rockdale Flight 1 5’-10″ 1.

In the varsity boys’ Pole Vault: 1st Wesley Hubert Elkhart Flight 1 12’-9″ 10; 2nd Joseph Tuggle Crockett Flight 1 12’-6″ 8; 3rd Adolfo Gaucin Caldwell Flight 1 12’-0″ 6; 4th Erskine, L Rogers Flight 1 11’-6″ 4; 5th Daniel Brackett Academy Flight 1 11’-0″ 2; 6th Martin Tyler Cameron Flight 1 10’-0″ 1.

In the varsity boys’ 4x100m relay: 1st Franklin 43.01 20; 2nd Cameron 43.35; 3rd Crockett 43.44; 4th Caldwell 43.88; 5th Lexington 43.98; 6th Rockdale 44.33.

In the varsity boys’ 4x200m relay: 1st Franklin 1:30.64; 2nd Crockett 1:31.42; 3rd Caldwell 1:31.86; 4th Groesbeck 1:34.25; 5th Teague 1:34.50; 6th Rogers 1:34.89.

At the varsity girls’ team level: 1st Cameron Yoe 140; 2nd Fairfield 134; 3rd Caldwell 63; 4th Westwood 61; 5th Franklin 46; 6th Rockdale 33; 7th Academy 31; 8th Teague 29; 9th Elkhart 23; 10th Rogers 18; 10th Lexington 18; 12th Groesbeck 12; 13th Crockett 10; 14th Florence 2; 15th Buffalo 0.

The top 10 athletes in the division were: 1st Yierra Flemings Cameron 45; 2nd Jaysa Coney Westwood 32; 3rd Brandi Drake Cameron 25; 4th Brackens, S Fairfield 24; 5th Ja’Kerra Holt Cameron 21; 5th Logan Pevehouse Cameron 21; 7th Dowell, B Fairfield 18; 7th Hailey Hays Franklin 18; 7th Thaler, A Fairfield 18; 10th Emma Whitsel Rockdale 16.

The results are formatted in the following order: Place; Athlete; School; Heat/Lane; Heat Place; Time; and Points.

In the varsity girls’ 100m dash: 1st Brandi Drake Cameron H 1/L 5 1 12.71 10; 2nd Jaysa Coney Westwood H 1/L 4 2 12.72 8; 3rd La’Kyrah Hamilton Crockett H 1/L 6 3 13.08 6; 4th Dowell,B Fairfield H 1/L 3 4 13.10 4; 5th Brittani Drake Cameron H 1/L 2 5 13.11 2; 6th Taylor Brooks Academy H 1/L 1 6 13.39 1.

In the varsity girls’ 200m dash: 1st Brandi Drake Cameron H 1/L 6 1 26.30 10;2nd Jaysa Coney Westwood H 1/L 4 2 26.35 8; 3rd Thaler,A Fairfield H 1/L 5 3 26.40 6; 4th La’Kyrah Hamilton Crockett H 1/L 3 4 26.71 4; 5th Brittani Drake Cameron H 1/L 2 5 27.82 2; 6th Moreno, Michelle Teague H 1/L 7 6 28.19 1.

In the varsity girls’ 400m run: 1st Yierra Flemings Cameron H 1/L 4 1 56.30 10; 2nd Jaysa Coney Westwood H 1/L 5 2 1:00.21 8; 3rd Delayni Drgac Caldwell H 1/L 3 3 1:02.36 6; 4th Sims, Millie Teague H 1/L 1 4 1:03.08 4; 5th Hannah Delz Rockdale H 1/L 2 5 1:03.69 2; 6th Mitchael,M Fairfield H 1/L 7 6 1:05.87 1.

In the varsity girls’ 1600m run: 1st Logan Pevehouse Cameron H 1/L 4 1 5:34.61 10; 2nd Cruzita Avilla Rogers H 1/L 2 2 5:54.32 8; 3rd Kayla Menzel Groesbeck H 1/L 5 3 5:59.68 6; 4th Guin Young Elkhart H 1/L 3 4 6:02.06 4; 5th Kierstyn Burns Franklin H 1/L 8 5 6:07.94 2; 6th Daniels, J Fairfield H 1/L 1 6 6:11.57 1.

In the varsity girls’ 3200m run: 1st Logan Pevehouse Cameron H 1/L 4 1 12:21.16 10; 2nd Guin Young Elkhart H 1/L 5 2 12:57.68 8; 3rd Ivanna Luna Rockdale H 1/L 6 3 13:11.92 6; 4th Daniels,J Fairfield H 1/L 2 4 13:19.06 4; 5th Danielle Swegle Academy H 1/L 7 5 13:48.83 2; 6th Camron Gray Westwood H 1/L 8 6 13:57.71 1.

In the varsity girls’ 100m hurdles: 1st Yierra Flemings Cameron H 1/L 4 1 15.02 10; 2nd Emma Whitsel Rockdale H 1/L 5 2 16.15 8; 3rd Triniti Chlapek Academy H 1/L 6 3 17.10 6; 4th Lauren McGough Franklin H 1/L 3 4 17.44 4; 5th Isaacs, M Fairfield H 1/L 1 5 18.41 2; 6th Macie Gonzales Elkhart H 1/L 2 6 18.65 1.

In the varsity girl’s Long Jump: 1st Yierra Flemings Cameron Flight 1 17’-4 3/4″ 10; 2nd Jaysa Coney Westwood Flight 1 17’-2″ 8; 3rd Thaler, A Fairfield Flight 1 16’-6 1/2″ 6; 4th Ja’Asia Mathis Caldwell Flight 1 16’-5″ 4; 5th Aaliyah McFarlin Lexington Flight 1 16’-2 1/2″ 2; 6th Samantha Bankhead Academy Flight 1 16’-0 1/2″ 1.

In the varsity girls’ Shot Put: 1st Dowell,B Fairfield Flight 1 36’-7″ 10; 2nd Caitlyn Beck Academy Flight 1 33’-3″ 8; 3rd Amelia Wimmer Cameron Flight 1 32’-6 1/4″ 6; 4th Emma Clopton Lexington Flight 1 31’-7 1/2″ 4; 5th Haleigh Hughes Elkhart Flight 1 31’-7 1/4″ 2; 6th Julie Bartsch Rockdale Flight 1 31’-7″ 1.

In the varsity girls’ Triple Jump: 1st Yierra Flemings Cameron Flight 1 35’-5″ 10; 2nd Aaliyah McFarlin Lexington Flight 1 33’-11 3/4″ 8; 3rd Moreno, Michelle Teague Flight 1 33’-8 1/2″ 6; 4th Chloe Petzold Westwood Flight 1 33’-1″ 4; 5th Miranda Davis Academy Flight 1 31’-11″ 2; 6th Ja’Asia Mathis Caldwell Flight 1 31’-3 1/4″ 1.

In the varsity girls’ Pole Vault: 1st Ja’Kerra Holt Cameron Flight 1 10’-3″ 10; 2nd Lynsie Walding Elkhart Flight 1 9’-6″ 8; 3rd Katelynn Brock Caldwell Flight 1 9’-0″ 6; 4th Hailey Hays Franklin Flight 1 8’-6″ 4; 5th* Lawley, C Fairfield Flight 1 7’-6″ 2, 6th* Sophia Hebert Academy Flight 1 7’-6″ 1.

In the varsity girls’ 4x100m relay: 1st Cameron 48.91; 2nd Fairfield 49.48; 3rd Westwood 52.67; 4th Caldwell 52.97; 5th Academy 53.03; 6th Florence 53.18.

In the varsity girls’ 4x200m relay: 1st Fairfield 1:48.59; 2nd Caldwell 1:52.08; 3rd Westwood 1:52.78; 4th Cameron 1:53.21; 5th Academy 1:54.02; 6th Teague 1:54.68.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.