Dennis Ivey Band Kicks Off Summer Concert Series

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Piney Woods Fine Arts Association’s (PWFAA) 2025 Drive-In Concert Series launches this Friday, June 6, with a performance by the Dennis Ivey Band at Davy Crockett Park. The free concert begins at 8 p.m. and is part of a series of concerts held each Friday evening throughout June.

Ivey, a longtime Crockett resident, serves as both a city council member and a local pastor, but is maybe best known for delivering classic country tunes listeners of all ages enjoy.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy the open-air concert. Tailgating is welcome, and food trucks will be on-site to provide a variety of snacking options.

The concert series continues with a diverse lineup:

June 13 : Soul Sessions, a Central Texas group renowned for their blend of R&B, soul, and funk, featuring top musicians from the region.

: Soul Sessions, a Central Texas group renowned for their blend of R&B, soul, and funk, featuring top musicians from the region. June 20 : Petty Theft, a Dallas-based tribute band that delivers faithful renditions of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hits, capturing the spirit of the original performances.

: Petty Theft, a Dallas-based tribute band that delivers faithful renditions of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hits, capturing the spirit of the original performances. June 27: ZZ Tex, a nationally recognized tribute act from Dallas, known for their authentic recreation of ZZ Top’s iconic look and sound, complete with signature beards and stage presence.

For more information about the concert series, visit www.pwfaa.org or call 936-544-4276.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]