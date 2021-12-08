District 11-2A DI All-District Selections Released

By Will Johnson

EAST TEXAS – With the 48-13 loss of the Centerville Tigers to the Timpson Bears in the State Quarterfinals of the 2021 UIL Class 2A DI Playoffs on Dec. 3, the postseason All-District honors from District 11-2A DI were announced.

The district was comprised of: the Grapeland Sandies; the Alto Yellow Jackets; the Centerville Tigers; the Groveton Indians; the Leon Cougars; and the Normangee Panthers. The top four teams – 1) Centerville 2) Alto 3) Normangee and 4) Leon – qualified for the playoffs.

Alto, Normangee and Leon all fell in the Bi-District round. Alto lost to the Thorndale Bulldogs, 28-21; Normangee fell to the Hearne Eagles, 38-0; and Leon was knocked out of the playoffs by the Holland Hornets, 40-7.

The Superlatives for District 11-2A DI were:

Zandric Anderson

District MVP – Paxton Hancock, Centerville, Jr.

Co-Lineman of the Year – BJ Kelly, Centerville, Sr.; and Landry Smith, Alto, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year – Izaha Jones, Normangee, Sr.

Co-Defensive Player of the Year – Zantyl Holley, Centerville, Soph.; and Jackson Howell, Alto, Sr.

Co-Offensive Newcomers of the Year – Keaton Crowley, Centerville, Soph.; and Devonte Mumphrey, Alto, Soph.

Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year – Zandric Anderson, Grapeland, Jr.; and Tyrese White, Centerville, Sr.

Special Teams Player of the Year – Andrew Newman, Centerville, Soph.

Coach of the Year – Kyle Hardee, Centerville

Cadarian Wiley

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:

Team, Pos., #, Name:

ALTO: QB 2 Keegan Davis (Soph.); RB 21 Jackson Duplichain (Jr.); OL 55 Clayton Gresham (Jr.); WR 13 Logan Rogers (Sr.); TE 15 Isaak Weatherford (Sr.); OL 65 Angel Serrano (Sr.)

CENTERVILLE: OL 78 James Wright (Soph.); RB 6 Halston French (Soph.); OL 54 Dude West (Jr.); WR 10 Ethan Flori (Jr.); RB 1 Cameron Pate (Jr.); K 25 Jake Pineda (Fr.)

GRAPELAND: RB 3 Cadarian Wiley (Sr.); OL 73 Jason DeCluette (Sr.)

LEON: RB 15 Luis Guillen (Sr.); Util. 10 Tito Gonzalez (Sr.)

NORMANGEE: TE 30 Kade Stone (Jr.); OL 61 Braylon Cornish (Sr.); OL 60 Jose Molina (Sr.)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:

Team, Pos., #, Name:

ALTO: OLB 21 Jackson Duplichain (Jr.); CB 22 Khalil Reagan (Jr.); DE 15 Isaack Weatherford (Sr.); ILB 20 Jer’Darius Bolton (Sr.); FS 13 Logan Rogers (Sr.)

CENTERVILLE : ILB 6 Halston French (Soph.); DT 44 LaVodrick Phillips (Soph.); Util. 1 Cameron Pate (Jr.); OLB 20 Angel Villarreal (Sr.); SS 7 Cooper Fisher (Jr.); FS 35 Zach Taylor (Jr.)

LEON: DL 55 Aaron Graham (Jr.)

NORMANGEE : LB 30 Kade Stone (Jr.); LB 8 Spencer Yellot (Sr.); P 60 Jose Molina (Jr.)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:

ALTO: RB 20 Jer’Darius Bolton (Sr.); OL 56 Jesus Tellez (Sr.); OL 57 Ben Tellez (Sr.); RB 23 Rashawn Mumphrey (Jr.)

CENTERVILLE: OL 58 Tanner Welch (Jr.); OL 59 James Bodine (Sr.); QB 8 Sully Hill (Sr.)

GRAPELAND: FB 8 Jax Vickers (Soph.); OL 60 Landon Jackson (Sr.); OL 77 Pooh Smith (Sr.); WR 4 Riley Murchison (Jr.)

GROVETON: OL 66 Carson Antley; RB 35 Hayden Lee

LEON: TE 14 Nate Pedigo (Jr.); TE 11 Myles Mendoza (Sr.)

NORMANGEE: WR 4 Dallas Jones (Soph.); OL 67 Jace Metzer (Soph.); WR 1 Wyatt Van Volkinburg (Jr.); OL 55 Zayven Henson (Sr.)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:

ALTO: DE 54 Mason Holmes (Jr.); OLB 10 Landon Cook (Jr.)

CENTERVILLE: DB 10 Ethan Flori (Jr.); DT 59 James Bodine (Sr.)

GRAPELAND: DL 40 Nick Rea Grapeland; DB 4 Riley Murchison (Jr.); LB 8 Jax Vickers (Soph.)

GROVETON : LB 6 James Williams

LEON: DL 14 Nate Pedigo (Jr.); DB 10 Tito Gonzalez (Sr.); DL 7 Anthony Haney (Sr.)

NORMANGEE : LB 24 Tyler McAllister

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE:

CENTERVILLE: WR 12 Karter Kornegy (Sr.); TE 5 Wade Neyland (Soph.); RB 44 Lavadrick Phillips (Soph.)

GRAPELAND: WR 11 Omarion Wiley; OL 68 Jeremy Pierce; WR 7 Kionte Willis; K 80 Peyton Prater;

GROVETON: RB 7 Isaiah Taylor; WR 1 Jonathan Taylor

LEON: OL 55 Aaron Graham (Jr.); WR 22 Jairo Rodriguez (Sr.); OL 56 Trey Weiler (Sr.); OL 56 Callan Shrode (Sr.)

NORMANGEE: RB 8 Spencer Yellott

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE:

ALTO: CB 16 Kaden Chometa (Sr.); DL 52 Zabrailon Martin (Jr.)

CENTERVILLE: OLB 11 Josh Robinson (Jr.); DB 3 Cade Smith (Soph.); ILB 51 DD Starnes (Soph.); CB 2Riley Winkler (Soph.)

GRAPELAND : OLB 22 Will McClendon

NORMANGEE : LB 2 Kaleb Haynes (Sr.)

