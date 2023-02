The Grapeland Sandies won the Bi-District Championship on Tuesday, Feb. 21 following their 63-30 win over the Cayuga Wildcats. All photos by Jon Hobson, studio15photo.com / The Messenger.



The Grapeland Sandies’ defense held Cayuga scoreless for the first 4 minutes of the game on Tuesday night. Grapeland won 63-30. Photo by Jon Hobson studio15photo.com/ Messenger