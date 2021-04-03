District 20-3A Track Meet

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The District 20-3A Track and Field Meet got underway on Wednesday, March 31 with the field events and the running preliminaries.

After taking a year off from the sport due to the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the athletes were chomping at the bit to see who would advance to the Area Round.

Aside from the Crockett Bulldogs, District 20-3A is comprised of: Buffalo; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood.

The finals were held on Thursday, April 1, however due to the Easter Holiday, the final results were unavailable as of press time.

