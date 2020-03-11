Sandies Fall in Regional Finals, 72-65

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

BRYAN – For the fourth time in four years, the Grapeland Sandies found themselves in the Regional Finals. And for the third straight year, their opponent was the Shelbyville Dragons.

Grapeland had beaten the Tenaha Tigers in 2017 to reach the State Semifinals, but had lost to Shelbyville in 2018 and 2019. In those Regional Final losses to the Dragons, the Sandies had only scored two points in the first quarter during both games.

The new decade promised to be different as Grapeland outscored Shelbyville 17-15 in the first and led by eight after the third period. However, there’s a reason the Dragons are the defending 2019 Class 2A State Champs – they’re pretty good! Unfortunately, Shelbyville came roaring back to win the game 72-67 and move on to the State Semifinals in San Antonio.

Following the tip, the Sandies used an inside-out game to loosen up the Dragons’ defense. Deco Bryant and Austin Driskell worked the outside with eight combined points, while Keizion Ashford with five and Cadarian Wiley with four helped give Grapeland a 17-15 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Keizion Ashford

Jay Buckley paced the Dragons with 11 first quarter points while both LD Coleman and Kolby Parker had two apiece.

The second quarter saw the two teams exchange leads throughout the period, with Shelbyville eventually taking a 33-32 lead at the half.

Driskell and BJ Lamb both dropped in four while Bryant hit his second three of the game. Ashford and Wiley both dropped in a basket to close out the Grapeland first half scoring.

Buckley continued to be a thorn in Grapeland’s side with eight. Parker netted four while both Jordan Boykins and Brayden Hand connected from behind the arc to help Shelbyville take a one point lead into the second half.

Following the break, the Sandies regained the lead. Bryant knocked down five while both Ashford and Lamb put in four. Driskell hit from downtown as both Wiley and Riley Murchison dropped in two apiece to help Grapeland take a 52-44 lead into the final period of play.

Austin Driskell

Shelbyville’s third quarter points came from Buckley with four and Hand with three. Coleman and Parker both had two apiece to close out the third period scoring for the Dragons.

With an eight point lead and eight minutes left in regulation, the Sandies went cold from the field. Ashford tried to keep Grapeland ahead with six while Lamb had three. Bryant, Driskell and Wiley all added two but it wasn’t enough to hold back the Dragons as they defeated the Sandies by a final score of 72-67.

Buckley owned the fourth quarter with 13 points while Coleman poured in eight. Boykins hit a three and Parker made a pair of free throws to close out the Shelbyville fourth quarter point production and punch the Dragons’ ticket to San Antonio.

On the game, Shelbyville was led in scoring by Jay Buckley with a game-high 36 points. LD Coleman poured in 14 while Kolby Parker had 10. Both Jordan Boykins and Brayden Hand had six apiece.

The Sandies were led in scoring by Keizion Ashford with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Deco Bryant had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Austin Driskell dropped in 12 and pulled down nine rebounds. BJ Lamb netted 11 and dished out eight assists. Cadarian Wiley had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards while Riley Murchison had two points.

Even though it wasn’t the way the Sandies wanted or expected their season to end, they had a remarkable year and finished with a record of 35-2. Congratulations on a great year from all of us at The Messenger Sports.

PHOTOS BY JON HOBSON studio15photo.com

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.