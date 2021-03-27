Four Grapeland Players Selected to All-State Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The legacy of the Sandies and Sandiettes Basketball Program continues to grow as four Grapeland players were selected to the 2020-2021 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-State Team.

Teira Jones Class 2A All-State

Starting with the Sandiettes, Teira Jones was selected to her third consecutive All-State team as she helped lead the Sandiettes into the playoffs all four years of her playing career in Grapeland, which included two appearances in the UIL State Tournament. Jones was also selected as a member of the 2018-2019 2A Girls State Basketball All-Tournament Team.

For the Sandies, Keizion Ashford and BJ Lamb were chosen to the All-State team for the second consecutive year. Lamb was also selected to the All-State team during the during the 2017-2018 season.

BJ Lamb Class 2A All-State

In addition, both Ashford and Lamb were selected as members of the 2020-2021 2A Boys State Basketball All-Tournament Team.

Making his first appearance on the All-State Basketball team, Cadarian Wiley was chosen to join his teammates on the prestigious list. The only Wiley was also selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Honorable Mention team in football for the 2020 season.

Cadarian Wiley Class 2A All-State

From all of us at The Messenger, congratulations on your accomplishments and best of luck in your future endeavors.

