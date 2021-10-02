Crockett ISD to Induct Four into Ring of Honor

Ceremony Set for Friday, Oct. 8

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District will induct three new members into an exclusive fraternity on Friday, Oct. 8 during a halftime ceremony. This fraternity includes doctors, lawyers, professional athletes, teachers, coaches, mayors, city council members, a congressman and just plain old folks who made a significant contribution to the betterment of the school system in Crockett. It is the Ring of Honor.

This year’s class is composed of four inductees. They are: Walter Leon Denman; Roberta Mason; Bennie Mayes; and Lela Pearl Houston Wheeler.

In a prepared statement from Crockett ISD Superintendent John Emerich, it was stated, “Congratulations to the 2021 Ring of Honor Inductees. Crockett ISD is pleased to recognize the accomplishments of these graduates and appreciates the reflection they provide to others, in our community and abroad, of what it means to be a Bulldog. Determination. Strength. Character.”

“Our board, administrators, teachers and staff,” the statement continued, “treasure the opportunity to instill these characteristics into the lives of the young people in our schools. The living message our inductees provide to our current and future students is a powerful extension of that effort and is deeply appreciated and worthy of this honor. Again, congratulations and best wishes as you continue to reflect your role as a Crockett Bulldog!”

