Crockett City Council Discusses Policy on Merit-Based Pay Increases

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – After not being able to establish a quorum on Monday, the Crockett City Council tried again on Thursday evening, Sept. 30. This time, however, they were successful in establishing a quorum and the meeting went on as scheduled.

The council session was gaveled to order by Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher at 6 pm and following the invocation and pledge to the American flag, Dr. Fisher welcomed those in attendance.

The mayor added, “We would like to thank our police department for having their “Conversation with the Police.” It was a learning experience. There were a lot of things going on at that time but we thought it was an excellent start in that the police are having conversations. I think that is the key to getting things taken care of in the city. The long-range plan is that they will schedule this throughout the year.”

After approving the minutes of the meeting held on Sept. 20, City Administrator John Angerstein addressed the council concerning an employee merit award policy for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022.

“As council approved this past budget, going into FY 2022, it was approved to give a three percent COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) for employees and a two percent merit award. There is no policy on record for giving merit-based pay increases. I wanted council to provide input and guidance as we move forward into next month when those COLAs and merits will be assigned to each employee,” Angerstein said.

He explained the amount of merit pay provided to each department would be dependent on the number of employees in the department and the amount of merit raise would be determined by the individual department heads.

To be eligible for a merit increase, City of Crockett employees must meet three criteria. These are:

Employed by the city for at least six continuous months since most recent hire date.

No counseling memo or disciplinary action within the last six months.

Current performance evaluation indicates the employees’ job performance and productivity frequently exceeds standards.

The amount of a merit award for an eligible employee will be dependent upon the employee’s performance review score and where that score ranks within his group of co-workers.

A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to establish the merit pay policy as presented.

In other matters brought before the council:

The council approved a resolution for amendments to the FY 2021 budget.

A Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Section 3 presentation was given to the council – and those in attendance at the meeting – as required by the TDA for Community Development Block Grants.

The council approved a resolution nominating Tod English, WF (Red) Kitchen, Tommy Lundy, Pamela Slate and Laronica Smith to the Board of Directors for the Houston County Appraisal District.

The council approved the appointment of Na’Trenia Hicks and Janita Carol Noel, along with the reappointment of Robert Thompson, to the Board of Directors for the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.