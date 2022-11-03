Trinity Set to Open Hospital Next Year

Staff Reports

TRINITY COUNTY – MidCoast Health System (“MCHS”) announced Monday, Oct. 31 the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system dedicated to patient care throughout the state of Texas.

MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity is excited to establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity, Texas and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along with surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostic services, and WellCare walk-in clinic services.

At this time, construction is currently underway in the facility and MidCoast Medical Center –

Trinity is expected to open in early 2023.

MCHS started out as a regional healthcare provider for the Texas Gulf Coast region, but now has expanded throughout the state of Texas to enhance and improve rural health care. MCHS currently operates hospital facilities in El Campo, Palacios, and Llano along with 20 clinics. The MidCoast Health System model has been recognized for its achievements and innovative methods to improve rural healthcare.

“The town of Trinity and surrounding area is lacking medical services and we are proud to have partnered with Trinity Memorial Hospital District to bring these services back to the community.

We are excited for the expansion of our healthcare services to East Texas and plan to be a part of the community for years to come.” said Nathan Tudor, FACHE, CEO of Mid Coast Health System As construction progresses, MidCoast Health System will continue to deliver updates to the community as a grand opening date approaches.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com