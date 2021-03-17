2021 Houston County Fair Queen and Princess Selected

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – After a year’s hiatus, the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show is back! Along with all the trappings, a new Queen and Princess have been selected for the 2021 event. Chosen as the 2021 Queen was Ayvery Sallee.

According to Ayvery’s bio, “I am a Senior at Lovelady High School. I serve as the Lovelady FFA Chapter President, where I also compete on judging teams, have participated in the Lovelady Calf Show, and show in the HCF. I am a varsity cheerleader, active UIL participant, and a member of the National Beta Club.”

Chosen as Princess for the 2021 Houston County Fair was Kallie Jo Stephens. In her bio, Kallie stated, “I am 12 years old. I am the daughter of Kody and Katie Stephens. I have a brother named Kade as well. My hobbies are reading, riding horses, hunting, rescuing dogs and clipping my Flemish Giants toe nails.”

Kallie Jo Stephens

She added, “My aunt Kaleigh Jimenez was the very first Houston County Fair Queen. I am currently the Vice President for Latexo 4H. My future goals are to become a Veterinarian. I have plans on attending Texas A&M University. When that is completed, I would love to come back to

my hometown and provide the best animal care possible. I would love to start an animal shelter. All animals need a home and I would love to be the one to give it to them.”

Kallie continued, “I am excited about the opportunity to represent the county and would enjoy

engaging with future students, meeting new people and sharing information about our county with others. In closing, thank you for allowing me to be the Houston County Fair Princess so I can inspire others to follow their dreams and to represent this county in the spirit of friendliness and community.”

From all of us at The Messenger Newspaper, congratulations on your selections and have fun at 2021 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show.

