Failure to Signal Leads to Narcotics Bust

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A traffic violation on the evening of March 5 led to the arrest of a Crockett man on three felony drug counts.

Delbert Ray Hicks, 46, was booked into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance, the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop shortly after 9 pm last Friday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Department Sergeant Mathew VanEgmond was on patrol when he observed a gold passenger car fail to use a blinker while making a turn. As a result, a traffic stop was initiated.

“Sergeant VanEgmond then made contact with the driver of the vehicle. Upon making contact, the driver (Hicks) was unusually nervous,” the probable cause document stated.

The law enforcement official asked to see Hicks’ driver’s license and proof of insurance. Hicks informed VanEgmond he did not have insurance and handed him a debit card. Van Egmond pointed out that Hicks had mistakenly handed him the debit card and then asked once again to see his driver’s license.

As Hicks started to look for his license, the affidavit indicated the police sergeant observed a marijuana cigarette in the center console of the vehicle.

After Hicks handed over his Texas ID card, Van Egmond asked him if he had anything illegal in the car.

“The driver (Hicks) attempted to hand Sgt. VanEgmond a white cup, stating there was some liquor in the cup and then grabbed the marijuana cigarette and stated that was it,” the affidavit reported.

Hicks was asked to step out of his vehicle and informed the open container of alcohol and the marijuana cigarette gave VanEgmond probable cause to search the vehicle.

A second officer arrived at the scene which allowed VanEgmond to conduct the vehicle search.

“During the search, Sgt. VanEgmond located a lunch kit in the backseat floorboard. The lunch kit contained several plastic baggies of marijuana, which later weighed approximately six ounces,” the affidavit stated.

After the discovery, Hicks was placed in handcuffs and charged with possession of marijuana.

Once Hicks had been secured in the back of a patrol unit, the vehicle search continued.

“Sergeant Van Egmond then located several plastic baggies that contained several white, bar-like pills, later identified as Xanax and weighed approximately 38.1 grams. Sergeant VanEgmond also located a small plastic baggie of multi-colored pills, later identified as Ecstasy, and weighed approximately 5.3 grams,” the affidavit reported.

Hicks was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on one count of possession of marijuana. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance along with one count of the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The marijuana charge is a state jail felony while the controlled substance charges are both second degree felonies.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The total bond for Hicks was set at $48,000. It was posted the next day and Hicks was released, pending further legal proceedings.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com