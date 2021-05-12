Palestine Police Arrest Man Following Shots Fired Call

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – A Palestine man has been arrested following reports of shots being fired at a residence last Thursday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, officers from the Palestine Police Department were dispatched to 1306 S. Sylvan in reference to reported shots fired at the residence.

Officers arrived at the residence and observed a male subject, later identified as Alexander Vasquez, 24, of Palestine, exit the back door of the residence. As officers made contact with Vasquez, he attempted to conceal himself behind a privacy fence.

Officers then gave numerous commands to Vasquez to show his hands, which he refused. Officers then observed a black handgun sticking out of Vaquez’s pants pocket. After a brief struggle, officers were able to gain control of Vasquez. Officers discovered that Vasquez had two handguns, with one in each of his pant pockets.

After Vasquez was detained, Vasquez spit on one of the officers. Vasquez also appeared to be intoxicated.

Vasquez was transported to the Anderson County Jail and was booked for Harassment of a Public Servant. No injured subjects were located in relation to the original shots fired call.