Crockett Man Arrested After Assaulting Man with Brick

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) responded to a strange incident involving two men, leading to one being taken to the hospital for his injuries and the other being arrested for assault.

CPD Officer Newcome and Lt. Lum were at CPD headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 16 when they were approached by a man bleeding, claiming another man had hit him in the head with a brick. The victim had visible injuries to his head and blood on his hands from holding the injured part of his head.

Officers noted the victim seemed to have a mental disability, from observing his reactions to their questions. The victim told CPD officers the man who hit him was somewhere along North 4th Street.

EMS was called to transport the victim to the local hospital as CPD Officer Dickey set out to try and locate the alleged attacker. Dickey made contact with Crockett resident Xavier Townsend who appeared to have small cuts on his fingers and suffer from some mental disability as well.

Townsend

CPD transported Townsend to the hospital as well for his own safety. Once in the emergency room, Townsend was mirandized and allegedly admitted to throwing a brick at the victim, claiming the victim had assaulted him in 2020 and was seeking revenge.

CPD searched the small park next to Crockett City Hall, found a large brick out of place and took pictures for evidence.

Given Townsend’s statement, statements from the victim and the state of each man’s injuries, CPD arrested Townsend for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class-two felony. Townsend was transported to Houston County Jail, where, as of press time, he is still in custody being held on a $50,000 bond.

All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]