Multiple Assault Charges Filed on Groveton Man

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A case of domestic violence landed a Groveton man in the Houston County Jail on Friday of last week and while he was incarcerated, he picked up another charge when he assaulted a fellow inmate.

On Feb. 26, Christopher Deshawn Spivey,42, was taken into custody and charged with assault/family violence, criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy Curtavius Watts was requested to meet a female subject in the HCSO lobby.

Deputy Watts met with the female “… who stated that her boyfriend, Christopher Deshawn Spivey, had assaulted her and damaged her vehicle.”

The victim informed the law enforcement official she and Spivey had been in an argument about him being abusive to her in the past.

“(The victim) told Deputy Watts that she was trying to break up with Christopher because she did not want to be in a relationship with him anymore because he was starting to do drugs and become abusive again. (The victim) said that Christopher admitted that he had been using meth,” the affidavit indicated.

The victim further informed the deputy she attempted to make Spivey leave her residence but he refused. She then stated she attempted to leave in her vehicle, but Spivey “… pulled her driver side door handle and broke it and also broke the passenger side window.”

Following the damage to the vehicle, the victim informed Watts she and Spivey went back inside the residence where they continued to argue.

“(The victim) said that Christopher took her cell phone and would not let her the house. Christopher then hit (the victim) in the back of her head causing bodily injury and leaving a knot. (The victim) said that Christopher then grabbed a hammer and hit her multiple times on her arms,” the affidavit reported.

After observing the damage to the vehicle and the injuries to the victim, Watts traveled to the residence where the domestic abuse occurred and made contact with Spivey, who denied the assault occurred.

Spivey was placed under arrest for assault/family violence, criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on the aforementioned charges.

The next day, Saturday, Feb. 27, Sgt Detric Murray was dispatched to the jail in reference to an incident involving Spivey.

Sgt. Murray met with the jail staff who informed him Spivey had assaulted another inmate named Patrick Sweed.

Murray met with Sweed who said, “… he and three other inmates were in holding cell #2. Sweed stated he was sitting down in the cell on a bench not bothering anyone. Sweed stated that cell mate Christopher Spivey approached him and punched him in in his lip area twice with his fist causing the skin to break, bleed and swell.”

The sergeant spoke with Spivey who admitted to punching Sweed because he thought Sweed was approaching him. Murray also spoke with several witnesses who confirmed Sweed’s account of the events.

As a result, Spivey was charged with another count of assault. He is being held at the Houston County Jail on a total of $28,000.

