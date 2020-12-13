Home News COVID-19 Business Updates Free COVID-19 Testing

Free COVID-19 Testing

Will Johnson
Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – According to Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey, free testing for COVID-19 will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the front of Crockett Medical Center (CMC) on East Loop 304 in Crockett.

There will be another free testing the following week on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, 23, also in front of CMC. 

The testing will conducted from 8 am until 4 pm each day. There will be drive-up registration and the results will be sent to you by text message.

Roger Dickey – EMC

