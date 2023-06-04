Juneteenth Celebration Preparations Underway

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Houston County is preparing to celebrate this year’s Juneteenth celebrations in style, with the traditional parade through downtown Crockett, pageant and day of fun in the park.

Juneteenth is now a Federal holiday and commemorates the emancipation of the slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. The name comes from combining “June” and “nineteenth.”

This will be the 37th annual observance of the holiday and The Messenger was able to speak with Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher who is helping to organize the festivities and gave us a rundown on what to expect this year.

The celebration will begin June 10 at Crockett High School with the pageant set for 6 p.m. and attendees are asked for a $3 donation to attend.

The parade will be held in the downtown Crockett square June 19, kicking off at 10 a.m. and proceeding through the square and on towards the newly renovated I.T. Williams Park. Parade Grand Marshall for this year will be Crockett native Mike Terry who now owns several car dealerships and will share some words once the procession has arrived at the park.

There is still time to sign up for the parade with donations to ride in the parade ranging from $3-5, depending on the size of your vehicle.

Beginning at noon, Williams Park will be the scene of the celebration with vendors, bouncy houses, free food and a lot to do for the whole family. There will be a celebration of “Women of Wisdom,” recognizing women over 55 who have inspired the community.

You can also enjoy a religious ceremony with praise, dance and song and at 1 p.m., Rhonda and Tonya and Peanut will take over with their unique show. For kids, you will find water slides, snow cones, a mechanical bull and a lot more. This event will be free for any and all who come out to celebrate.

The Juneteenth celebration is close, but there are still ways to help and be a part of the event. There are still opportunities to sponsor the event, rent a booth at the park and Fisher said they would still like to receive submissions for the women of wisdom event, a perfect place to honor that matriarch of the family who has done so much to shape our community and future generations.

For more information or to find out how you can help and be a part of this annual celebration, please contact the mayor directly by email, [email protected].

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]