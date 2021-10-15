CARS of Palestine Readies for People’s Choice Car Show

Club to Resume Annual Event During Hot Pepper Festival

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – A car show is good for the soul. Not many things will foster a stroll down Memory Lane faster than seeing a well preserved, restored or modified car or truck “just like the one I had back when.”

A great car show that benefits some worthy causes is even better.

After having to cancel the past couple of annual events due to the challenges of navigating the pandemic that has forced so much change, CARS of Palestine is finally set to resume their biggest event during this year’s Hot Pepper Festival.

The 35th Annual People’s Choice Car Show will take place Saturday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The show will be held at Palestine’s Senior Citizens Center, located at 200 N. Church St.

Door prizes will be given to the first 100 entrants, and winners will be placed for the Top Ten in the 1995 and newer category and the Top Twenty in the 1995 and older category as well as Best of Show and People’s Choice. Music and food vendors will also be part of the festivities. Early registration for the event is $20 and $25 to register the day of the event. Attendance fee for the public is $3.

Cars of Palestine was organized in 1986 to provide an opportunity for local car enthusiasts to meet, socialize and maintain the spirit of good fellowship. They encourage the use of these special interest autos in activities which promote our community. Membership with the group, however, does not require ownership of a vehicle.

The People’s Choice Car Show is a major part of the club’s annual fundraising efforts. Proceeds from the event will go toward high school scholarships as well as other charities including the Stock Pot, Women’s Shelters, Food Pantries, Meals on Wheels, children’s homes, and more. The club also holds an annual toy and food drive each fall that gathers food and toys for underprivileged families who might otherwise go without during the holiday season.

The CARS of Palestine People’s Choice Car Show is normally held in March during the Dogwood Trails festivities and will resume that schedule with another show in March of 2022.

For more information on these or other CARS of Palestine events call (903) 539-5665 or email megeorge66@yahoo.com. You can also visit the club’s website at www.carsofpalestine.com

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com