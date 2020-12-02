Free COVID-19 Testing Offered at Palestine Civic Center

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – During the month of November, the Palestine Civic Center hosted free COVID-19 testing for those who felt they may have contracted the virus.

With the numbers continuing to climb, the Anderson County Emergency Management Office announced that they will be continuing the no-cost COVID-19 testing for the month of December.

The emergency management staff indicated the days of testing have changed and will now be on Tuesdays from 9 am until 4 pm and on Thursdays from 10 am until 7pm. The testing site will remain at the Palestine Civic Center, located at 1819 Spring St. in Palestine.

To register for the COVID-19 test please visit www.gogettested.com and sign up.

According to the gogettested.com website, “GoGetTested and our lab partners test for live virus using FDA approved oral swab (less painful), lab based PCR process.”

To get tested:

Complete the test request. The company will send you a message with instructions. Tests are scheduled in less than 60 seconds on any device. There is always a human available to help if you need it.

Go to the test site, show the QR code sent to you and your government ID. Your test should take approximately 5-10 minutes. You never have to leave your car.

Your results will be available in as little as 48 hours. If your result is positive, a medical professional will call you to discuss your result. Your privacy is always our priority.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.