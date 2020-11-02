More Charges Filed in Dunn Death

Langham Hit with Two Felonies

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – New charges have been filed in the death of David Dunn. Ashley Langham, 19, was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 29 and charged with: manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 (Hydrocodone), a second degree felony; manufacturing/delivery/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 (Xanax), a third degree felony; and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance not in a penalty group (marijuana), a Class A misdemeanor.

On July 14, it was reported 17-year-old Grapeland High School student David Dunn had perished from an apparent drug overdose at a residence located off of FM 1272, in Grapeland. A second unresponsive male – identified as 19-year-old Jaelyn Reed – was airlifted to a Tyler hospital. Reed has since left the hospital but is still recovering.

The leasee of the residence, 19-year-old Dylan Shaw Duhon was taken into custody on that same day and charged with: possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (Hydrocodone), a second degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (Xanax), a third degree felony.

However, as the investigation into the incident continued, it was discovered a fourth person was involved in the tragedy and on Tuesday, July 21, Ashley Langham was taken into custody and charged with a criminally negligent homicide in connection to Dunn’s death. Two days later, on July 23, Duhon was also charged with the same crime.

Langham was involved in a relationship with Duhon and shared a residence, located at 251 PR 6263, with him. She was not at home when the drugs were found by law enforcement officers and Duhon was taken into custody.

Initial results of an autopsy show that David Dunn died from an overdose with toxicology report still pending.

In an affidavit of probable cause, it was stated Duhon and Langham had taken Dunn and Reed to Houston on the night of July 13 with the intent to purchase an unknown quantity of drugs.

“There were pictures on Snap-Chat and Facebook of the four Dylan, Ashley, David and Jaelyn, traveling to Houston to purchase drugs, showing a large amount of money and coming back from Houston showing the drugs that were purchased,” an affidavit of probable cause stated.

The investigation determined that because Dylan Dunn and Jaelyn Reed were passed out in the truck, either Dylan or Ashley moved the drugs inside the house and on Thursday, Oct. 29 arrest warrants were served on Langham by the Grapeland Department for the second and third degree felonies along with the Class A misdemeanor.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

A third degree felony is punishable by between two and 10 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $10,000. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Langham’s total bond was set at $34,000. It was posted on Friday, Oct. 30 and she was released pending further legal proceedings.

