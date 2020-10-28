Week Nine Recap

Area Teams Go 2-4

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As the 2020 district football season draws closer to an end, area teams took a hard shot to the body as they went 2-4 last week.

Lovelady and Palestine were the big winners as the Lions inched closer to securing the number two seed out of District 11-2A DII while the Wildcats kept their hopes alive for a district championship in District 9-4A DI.

Lovelady defeated the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats by a final score of 38-0 and now sits all alone in second place behind the Tenaha Tigers.

The Wildcats from Palestine have continued to improve as the season goes along and took care of business against the Athens Hornets by a final score of 42-6. The win keeps Palestine in third place with a 4-1 district record, however, a win this week over Lindale and the Wildcats will be in a tie for first.

The Grapeland Sandies showed a never-say-die attitude in their 38-34 loss to the Centerville Tigers last week. Down by 20 with just over a minute left to play, the Sandies stormed back to cut the lead to four and still had a chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat had they recovered a desperation onside kick.

Still, the loss may have had a silver lining as they seem to have found a replacement for injured QB BJ Lamb in Riley Murchison. In a brief appearance, Murchison showed a lot of promise as a signal caller for Grapeland.

The Crockett Bulldogs welcomed the Diboll Lumberjacks to town last Friday and stood up well, for the most part, to a tough rushing attack from the Lumberjacks in the 28-7 loss. The Crockett defense showed it had a toughness not shown in recent years while the normally stout offense seemed a little out of sync.

Elkhart’s hopes of picking up a victory this year took a shot last week as they fell to an improving Trinity Tigers team. The Elks 34-18 loss dropped Elkhart to 0-9 this year. They have one last chance to avoid a winless season as they take on the Huntington Red Devils this week.

The Westwood Panthers are still in the chase for a postseason berth but their hopes took a blow in their 35-31 loss to Coldspring. A win this week against Trinity will put them in a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot with only one game left in the season.

