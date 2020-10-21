Week Eight Recap

By Will Johnson

EAST TEXAS – Week eight saw a pair of teams falter, a pair of teams picking up much needed wins and a third pair of area teams taking the week off.

The Grapeland Sandies were riding high after coming off of big wins against Alto and Groveton when the Normangee Panthers came to town and crashed the Homecoming party. The Sandies were without QB BJ Lamb and it showed as the Sandies had trouble finding a rhythm on Offense.

The Panthers, on the other hand, had no problems finding their stride on offense as they scored on their second play from scrimmage. Grapeland simply had no answer for the Normangee squad as the Panthers scored almost every time they had possession on their way to a 64-22 win.

The Lovelady Lions made the long trip to Pineland on Friday night for a game against the West Sabine Tigers. The Tigers had been down for several years, but were much improved during the 2020 season.

Still, the Lions managed to jump out to an early lead against the Tigers and kept the West Sabine team at arm’s length as they held on to win 44-34.

The Westwood Panthers faced a Diboll Lumberjacks squad that looks like it is tuning up for a deep run in the postseason. The Panthers came into the game having surpassed their win total from last year and were much improved.

Diboll, however, showed Westwood that they still have a long way to go before they can compete for the championship trophy as they hammered the Panthers by a final score of 50-7.

The Palestine Wildcats are continuing to impress as they moved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in District 9-4A DI with a hard-fought 17-8 win over a Struggling Henderson squad. Palestine used a solid ground attack keyed by Jakaryon Conley and Shedrick Dudley.

Crockett was off this week and Elkhart was under quarantine protocols because of COVID-19.

